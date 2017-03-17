Derby County boss Gary Rowett says that his first few days at Pride Park have "been brilliant", as he prepares his side for an East Midlands derby with Nottingham Forest.

The 43-year-old was appointed as Rams boss earlier this week, three months after controversially being sacked by Midlands rivals Birmingham City.

Rowett says that he found seeing his name linked with numerous jobs "a little bit weird", but is confident that he has found the right club as he looks to kick things off in winning style with a win over near neighbours Nottingham Forest - themselves under new management - on Saturday afternoon.

"It's been brilliant so far," he told talkSPORT. "I've been really impressed with the way the players have tried to take on our ideas. Any new manager going in, you would hope the players would be receptive and the proof will be in the pudding for the game on Saturday.

"They've worked really hard, so hopefully we can get a performance at the weekend. In the end even I was getting fed up of seeing my name linked with jobs. It was a little bit weird in truth! A few people said to me I could go in and it would almost be like an extended pre-season, have a look at things and hopefully hit the ground running.

"For me, it's about momentum, we need to create some sort of momentum going into next season where the fans get excited or can see some real performances on the pitch. Of course, the reality is we are not going to sail through and win all nine games, there's going to be a few little bumps. We are here to win games and as quick as we can, but more importantly we want a bit of drive and desire into the team."

Rowett, who previously played for the Rams between 1995 and 1998, takes over from Steve McClaren at Pride Park.