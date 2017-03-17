Crowd generic

Derby County

Gary Rowett aiming to 'create momentum' at Derby County

Gary Rowett manager of Birmingham City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Birmingham City at Portman Road on February 24, 2015
© Getty Images
Derby County boss Gary Rowett says that his first few days at Pride Park have "been brilliant", as he prepares his side for an East Midlands derby with Nottingham Forest.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 17, 2017 at 20:03 UK

Gary Rowett has revealed that he has settled in well at new club Derby County and is already planning for a promotion push next season.

The 43-year-old was appointed as Rams boss earlier this week, three months after controversially being sacked by Midlands rivals Birmingham City.

Rowett says that he found seeing his name linked with numerous jobs "a little bit weird", but is confident that he has found the right club as he looks to kick things off in winning style with a win over near neighbours Nottingham Forest - themselves under new management - on Saturday afternoon.

"It's been brilliant so far," he told talkSPORT. "I've been really impressed with the way the players have tried to take on our ideas. Any new manager going in, you would hope the players would be receptive and the proof will be in the pudding for the game on Saturday.

"They've worked really hard, so hopefully we can get a performance at the weekend. In the end even I was getting fed up of seeing my name linked with jobs. It was a little bit weird in truth! A few people said to me I could go in and it would almost be like an extended pre-season, have a look at things and hopefully hit the ground running.

"For me, it's about momentum, we need to create some sort of momentum going into next season where the fans get excited or can see some real performances on the pitch. Of course, the reality is we are not going to sail through and win all nine games, there's going to be a few little bumps. We are here to win games and as quick as we can, but more importantly we want a bit of drive and desire into the team."

Rowett, who previously played for the Rams between 1995 and 1998, takes over from Steve McClaren at Pride Park.

Gary Rowett manager of Birmingham City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Birmingham City at Portman Road on February 24, 2015
Read Next:
Rowett looking forward to "unique" derby
>
View our homepages for Gary Rowett, Steve McClaren, Football
Your Comments
More Derby County News
Gary Rowett manager of Birmingham City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Birmingham City at Portman Road on February 24, 2015
Gary Rowett aiming to 'create momentum' at Derby County
 Gary Rowett manager of Birmingham City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Birmingham City at Portman Road on February 24, 2015
Gary Rowett: East Midlands derby will be "very unique situation"
 Burton manager Gary Rowett looks on prior to the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Burton Albion and Queens Park Rangers at Pirelli Stadium on August 27, 2014
Gary Rowett: 'I've turned down other jobs since Birmingham City exit'
Derby announce appointment of RowettRowett 'to be named Derby boss tomorrow'Derby eye Rowett as McClaren replacementDerby confirm Steve McClaren departureSteve McClaren 'facing Derby County sack'
Result: Brighton keep promotion hopes on courseMonk attracting interest from Championship trio?McClaren: "We should never have lost"Result: Leicester earn FA Cup respite with Derby winTeam News: Ranieri rings changes for FA Cup clash
> Derby County Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle37245870323877
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton37238663313277
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield3722694739872
4Reading38207115049167
5Leeds UnitedLeeds372061150361466
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds381881248381062
7Fulham371613865442161
8Preston North EndPreston371511115145656
9Norwich CityNorwich37159136356754
10Derby CountyDerby371410133936352
11Barnsley37149145553251
12Aston Villa371212133739-248
13Cardiff CityCardiff37139155053-348
14Brentford37138165554147
15Queens Park RangersQPR37138164150-947
16Ipswich TownIpswich371015123744-745
17Birmingham CityBirmingham371111153854-1644
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves36119164347-442
19Burton Albion371011163648-1241
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest37117195162-1140
21Bristol City38109194653-739
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn37912164455-1139
23Wigan AthleticWigan37810193142-1134
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3745283282-5017
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 