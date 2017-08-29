Steve Mandanda: Trying to leave Crystal Palace "was hell"

Steve Mandanda of Crystal Palace in action against Bournemouth on August 27, 2016
Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda reveals that he took a drop in wages to force his Crystal Palace exit earlier this summer.
Steve Mandanda has confessed that he was desperate to push through a summer switch from Crystal Palace to Marseille following his year of "hell" at Selhurst Park.

The 32-year-old was recruited by then-boss Alan Pardew for an undisclosed fee in July 2016 and was instantly installed as first-choice keeper.

A mixture of injuries and poor form saw Mandanda slip down the pecking order, however, making a total of just nine Premier League appearances and failing to keep a single clean sheet.

After getting his wish of returning to Marseille, where he spent nine years before joining Palace, the France international has revealed that he was happy to take a financial hit to exit South London.

"Leaving Crystal Palace? Yes, it was hell," he told Canal Football Club. "At one point, I thought the deal would collapse. I had to kiss goodbye to a lot of money".

Wayne Hennessey has started the 2017-18 season as Palace's first choice, but Michel Vorm and Adrian have both been linked in recent days.

Michel Vorm of Tottenham looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and and Tottingham Hotspur at Old Trafford, Manchester.
