Steve Mandanda completes Marseille return

Steve Mandanda of Crystal Palace in action against Bournemouth on August 27, 2016
© SilverHub
Crystal Palace goalkeeper Steve Mandanda returns to Marseille following a year-long stay at Selhurst Park.
Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Steve Mandanda has completed his return to Marseille following a season-long stay at Crystal Palace.

The France international ended a nine-year spell at Marseille to join Palace last summer, but he made just nine Premier League starts before injury saw him lose his place in the side.

Mandanda was understood to be desperate to return to his former club this summer, despite Palace playing hardball over the transfer fee, and the 32-year-old has now got his wish.

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Steve for his efforts and wish him the best in the future," read a statement on Palace's official website.

In all, Mandanda made just 10 appearances for Palace across all competitions.

Your Comments
