Coventry City

Yakubu: 'Things can get better at Coventry City'

Yakubu of Blackburn Rovers looks dejected after his team was relegated at the end of the Barclays Premier League match between Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic at Ewood Park on May 7, 2012
Yakubu says that things can improve at Coventry City after he signed a deal to try to help the Sky Blues to safety in League One.
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 16:44 UK

Yakubu has said that he sees "great qualities" in his new Coventry City teammates as they look to beat the drop in League One.

The much-travelled striker has signed a short-term deal with the Sky Blues, who currently sit at the bottom of the standings, but the Nigerian is confident that they can still remain at the third tier of English football.

The 34-year-old told BBC Sport: "Things are quite tough for Coventry City at the moment and I understand what is expected of me.

"I had the opportunity to train with the players here, I see great qualities and believe things can get better.

"I love scoring goals and helping my team-mates to score, together we can lift the club."

Yakubu last featured for Turkish outfit Kayserispor.

Coventry City bring in former Everton striker Yakubu on short-term deal
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd31196658342463
2Scunthorpe UnitedScunthorpe30177657322558
3Bolton WanderersBolton29166741231854
4Fleetwood Town311410744311352
5Bradford CityBradford311215439271251
6Millwall3013894540547
7Rochdale29145104136547
8Southend UnitedSouthend30121084337646
9Peterborough UnitedPeterborough30128104338544
10Bristol Rovers31128114951-244
11Oxford UnitedOxford Utd29127103731643
12Walsall31101293943-442
13Charlton AthleticCharlton2991463729841
14MK Dons30108124039138
15AFC Wimbledon2991193938138
16Northampton TownNorthampton31106154651-536
17Shrewsbury TownShrewsbury3198143142-1135
18Gillingham30810123847-934
19Port Vale2989123246-1433
20Oldham AthleticOldham31710142033-1331
21Bury3186174860-1230
22Swindon TownSwindon3178162845-1729
23Chesterfield3075182949-2026
24Coventry CityCoventry3049172547-2221
