Yakubu says that things can improve at Coventry City after he signed a deal to try to help the Sky Blues to safety in League One.

Yakubu has said that he sees "great qualities" in his new Coventry City teammates as they look to beat the drop in League One.

The much-travelled striker has signed a short-term deal with the Sky Blues, who currently sit at the bottom of the standings, but the Nigerian is confident that they can still remain at the third tier of English football.

The 34-year-old told BBC Sport: "Things are quite tough for Coventry City at the moment and I understand what is expected of me.

"I had the opportunity to train with the players here, I see great qualities and believe things can get better.

"I love scoring goals and helping my team-mates to score, together we can lift the club."

Yakubu last featured for Turkish outfit Kayserispor.