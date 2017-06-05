New Transfer Talk header

Virgil van Dijk 'favours Liverpool over Manchester City, Chelsea'

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on November 6, 2016
A report claims that Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk prefers a summer transfer to Liverpool over fellow interested sides Chelsea and Manchester City.
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk has reportedly informed Liverpool that they are his preferred side to join this summer.

Van Dijk has established himself as one of the finest central defenders on the continent since swapping Celtic for Southampton in 2015, recently earning links to Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City.

The 25-year-old still has five years left to run on his current deal at St Mary's Stadium, however, and will therefore supposedly cost any interested party in excess of £50m with add-ons.

Liverpool are said to be prepared to meet the Dutchman's valuation in full and, according to Sky Sports News, Van Dijk favours the Reds over the other two options.

Should a move go through it will break the Merseyside outfit's current record transfer, which saw them splash out £35m to sign Andy Carroll from Newcastle United in 2011.

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Leonardo Bonucci scores during the game between Juventus and Hellas Verona on January 6, 2016
 Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
 Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Schalke's midfielder Max Meyer plays the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Schalke 04 vs Hertha BSC Berlin in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany, on October 17, 2015.
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
 Mohamed Salah in action during the Europa League game between Roma and Viktoria Plzen on November 24, 2016
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on November 6, 2016
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on November 6, 2016
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
