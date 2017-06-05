A report claims that Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk prefers a summer transfer to Liverpool over fellow interested sides Chelsea and Manchester City.

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk has reportedly informed Liverpool that they are his preferred side to join this summer.

Van Dijk has established himself as one of the finest central defenders on the continent since swapping Celtic for Southampton in 2015, recently earning links to Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City.

The 25-year-old still has five years left to run on his current deal at St Mary's Stadium, however, and will therefore supposedly cost any interested party in excess of £50m with add-ons.

Liverpool are said to be prepared to meet the Dutchman's valuation in full and, according to Sky Sports News, Van Dijk favours the Reds over the other two options.

Should a move go through it will break the Merseyside outfit's current record transfer, which saw them splash out £35m to sign Andy Carroll from Newcastle United in 2011.