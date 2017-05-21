John Terry is handed a start in his final Chelsea game as the Blues welcome Sunderland this afternoon.

Antonio Conte has made six alterations from the side that came off better in the seven-goal thriller against Watford on Monday.

Thibaut Courtois reclaims his place in goal as Asmir Begovic falls to the bench, while Terry is joined by David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta in the back three.

Michy Batshuayi loses out as Diego Costa is selected to lead the line with support from Eden Hazard and Willian, while Marco Alonso, Cesc Fabregas, N'Golo Kante and Victor Moses line up in midfield.

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Terry; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Diego Costa, Hazard

Subs: Begovic, Zouma, Cahill, Chalobah, Matic, Pedro, Batshuayi

Sunderland: Pickford, Jones, Manquillo, O'Shea, Rodwell, Oviedo, Lescott, Larsson, Cattermole, Januzaj, Borini

Subs: Mannone, Asoro, Love, Maja, Embleton, Gibson, Gooch

More to follow.