May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
vs.
Sunderland
 

Team News: John Terry starts final Chelsea match

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
John Terry is handed a start in his final Chelsea game as the Blues welcome Sunderland this afternoon.
Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 14:32 UK

Antonio Conte has made six alterations from the side that came off better in the seven-goal thriller against Watford on Monday.

Thibaut Courtois reclaims his place in goal as Asmir Begovic falls to the bench, while Terry is joined by David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta in the back three.

Michy Batshuayi loses out as Diego Costa is selected to lead the line with support from Eden Hazard and Willian, while Marco Alonso, Cesc Fabregas, N'Golo Kante and Victor Moses line up in midfield.

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Terry; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Diego Costa, Hazard
Subs: Begovic, Zouma, Cahill, Chalobah, Matic, Pedro, Batshuayi

Sunderland: Pickford, Jones, Manquillo, O'Shea, Rodwell, Oviedo, Lescott, Larsson, Cattermole, Januzaj, Borini
Subs: Mannone, Asoro, Love, Maja, Embleton, Gibson, Gooch

Chelsea's John Terry during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258479255483
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184762-1543
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
