Live Commentary: Chelsea vs. Sunderland

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge.
For the first time in 35 years top faces bottom on the final day of an English top-flight season, with the sides experiencing completely contrasting seasons.
While the Blues will be looking to extend their title-winning party into next week's FA Cup final showdown with Arsenal, the Black Cats will just want the curtain to come down on a dismal campaign.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds in West London with our extensive updates below.
© SilverHub
CHELSEA SUBS: Begovic, Zouma, Cahill, Chalobah, Matic, Pedro, Batshuayi
SUNDERLAND SUBS: Mannone, Love, Gibson, Maja, Asoro, Embleton, Gooch
CHELSEA XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Terry; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Diego Costa, Hazard
SUNDERLAND XI: Pickford; Manquillo, Jones, O'Shea, Lescott, Oviedo; Larsson, Cattermole, Rodwell; Borini, Januzaj