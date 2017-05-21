Live Commentary: Chelsea vs. Sunderland

While the Blues will be looking to extend their title-winning party into next week's FA Cup final showdown with Arsenal, the Black Cats will just want the curtain to come down on a dismal campaign.

2.34pm DID YOU KNOW? Chelsea are vying for a 15th Premier League home win in 16 outings, with Crystal Palace the only side to leave here with anything since September. The Blues are also attempting to become the first English top-flight team to win 30 matches in a single 38-game season. That certainly offers an incentive not to just play out this game in first gear, although even if they did you would still fancy them to pick up a comfortable win.

2.32pm It has not been the greatest of title races, it is fair to say, but the Blues' slight wobble when losing twice in the space of four games did offer the chance for the season to go down to the wire. Apart from a disappointing September, those defeats to Crystal Palace and Manchester United in quick succession proved to be a rare low point for Conte, who did not panic and has guided his side to a perfect run since then.

2.30pm Plenty of tributes have been paid to Conte over the past nine days or so following his latest triumphant season. The best aspect of the Italian's management has been his ability to spur on every member of his squad, while also keeping certain fringe players - Fabregas and Terry among them - happy and feeling as though they have played their part. The passionate ex-Juve chief has managed his group to near perfection.

2.28pm They never truly looked like throwing away their sizeable lead, although credit must go to Tottenham Hotspur for at least putting a tiny bit of pressure on when reducing the gap from 14 points to four. A 1-0 win away to West Bromwich Albion a little over a week ago secure the title, leaving them with two dead-rubbers against Watford and today's opponents Sunderland on home soil. The first of those was a hugely entertaining affair; the Blues edging a seven-goal thriller.

2.26pm It may be well documented by now, but Conte's switch to a three-man defence after a shaky opening couple of months at Stamford Bridge really was the big turning point in this impressive title win - his fourth in a row in club football, following a trio of Serie A crowns with Juventus. The Blues would go on a 13-match winning run to equal the all-time Premier League record, climbing from mid-table and to the summit where they have remained for a good few months.

2.24pm Very little to play for on the face of it this afternoon as far as both sides are concerned, then, with Chelsea already wrapping up a second Premier League title in three years and Sunderland being condemned to the drop a few weeks back. Still, another chance to see the Blues up close - the undisputed best side in the division across the duration of the 37 games so far, and a team that can hold their own when it comes to debating the finest ever champions.

2.22pm Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has made six changes to his starting lineup, bringing back the majority of his big hitters. There is a 717th appearance for John Terry in the heart of defence, retaining his place from the win over Watford here six days ago, and Cesar Azpilicueta can become an ever-present if he lasts the full 90 minutes. Things look bleak for Sunderland, however, as 12 injuries have forced David Moyes to name a makeshift side. © SilverHub

2.20pm With 12 players absent Moyes has little choice but to name a string of youngsters on his bench; 18-year-old midfielder Elliot Embleton among them. Far more experience as far as the hosts are concerned, boasting the likes of Gary Cahill, Nemanja Matic and Pedro through the spine, while Batshuayi will more than likely be given another chance to shine from the bench. If reports overnight are to be believed, the Belgian is off to West Ham United on loan next season.

2.18pm BENCH WATCH! CHELSEA SUBS: Begovic, Zouma, Cahill, Chalobah, Matic, Pedro, Batshuayi SUNDERLAND SUBS: Mannone, Love, Gibson, Maja, Asoro, Embleton, Gooch

2.16pm Not for the first time this season, then, Moyes has his hands tied a little. Fabio Borini therefore leads the visitors' attack, starting just ahead of Adnan Januzaj who will be playing his final game for the club. Billy Jones, Javier Manquillo, Bryan Oviedo, John O'Shea and Joleon Lescott have all been named in the starting lineup, presumably meaning that Sunderland will go with five at the back.

2.14pm Lamine Kone and Didier Ndong were the latest players to pull out of the squad after suffering dead legs recently, joining nine others on a rather shocking injury list. Duncan Watmore, Jan Kirchhoff, Steven Pienaar, George Honeyman, Wahbi Khazri, Jason Denayer, Victor Anichebe and Papy Djilobodji are the others who are deemed unfit to play a part in this end-of-season showdown.

2.12pm In terms of the visitors, David Moyes really has named a makeshift side. Moyes announced in the build-up to this trip to West London that he would be without 11 players - make that 12, because leading marksman Jermain Defoe is absent through injury. The England international, who has 15 goals in 40 appearances overall this term, had featured in near enough every minute of the Black Cats' campaign up until this point.

2.10pm Michy Batshuayi will consider himself unfortunate to drop down to the bench after scoring two in two, including a goal on his first league start last time out, but Conte was always going to bring back the big guns for this last match before the cup final. There was a decision to be made over who would partner Player of the Year N'Golo Kante in defensive midfield, and it is Cesc Fabregas who has been given the nod today - his 100th league appearance for the club.

2.08pm Conte makes six changes in all form the side that scraped a 4-3 win over Watford here six days ago, with Cesar Azpilicueta another of those to retain his place in the side - he could join a rare club of players to have played every minute of a title-winning Premier League campaign. Worryingly for the Black Cats, Diego Costa, Willian and Eden Hazard are selected up top for the home side.

2.06pm Starting with a look at the home team, manager Antonio Conte has reverted back to something close to his strongest possible XI. The exception to that is a start for John Terry in the heart of defence for a second game running, as he runs out at Stamford Bridge for one last time. It is the Englishman's 717th appearance for the Blues across a 22-year association with the club; a run that includes a whopping 16 major trophies.

2.04pm TEAM NEWS! CHELSEA XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Terry; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Diego Costa, Hazard SUNDERLAND XI: Pickford; Manquillo, Jones, O'Shea, Lescott, Oviedo; Larsson, Cattermole, Rodwell; Borini, Januzaj

2.02pm For Chelsea this afternoon presents a chance to keep the feel-good factor going for a little while longer, gearing up towards that big clash with Arsenal at Wembley Stadium in six days' time. Sunderland, on the other hand, are merely fighting for pride, knowing that even a rare victory in West London will not be enough to take them off the foot of the table.