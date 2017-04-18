General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Frank Lampard: 'John Terry deserves total respect'

Frank Lampard of Chelsea celebrates with John Terry as he scores their first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge on February 22, 2014
© Getty Images
Frank Lampard pays tribute to former Chelsea teammate John Terry after the defender announced that he would leave Stamford Bridge in the summer.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 09:51 UK

Frank Lampard has said that former Chelsea teammate John Terry deserves "absolute respect" after announcing that he will end his 22-year association with the Blues.

After falling down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, the 36-year-old has said that he feels it is the right time to find a new challenge after a glittering period which was seen him help the club to 16 trophies.

Lampard played alongside Terry during his most successful spell in West London, and the former midfielder has heaped praise on the club captain, who he describes as the "best defender in Premier League history".

On Instagram, he said: "The last man standing of an incredible era for Chelsea. What a pleasure to play with the greatest defender in the Premier League history. In fact, I'd put him up with any defender in world football of any era. He led the club both on and off the pitch from the moment he made his debut.

"He set standards for everyone, whether it was demanding excellence in training, fighting for every win or respecting how fortunate we were to play for such a great club.

"He was, and is, a legend, not just for his talent but just as much for his desire to get the best out of himself and others around him. That's what made him the most successful captain in the club's history.

"Off the pitch a great friend to not just me but so many at the club and outside of it. The countless things I've seen JT do to help people outside of the game, things that not many see, are what defines him as a man.

"John Terry you deserve every accolade you get over the next weeks and beyond and I hope you get what you deserve and lift two massive trophies at the end of the season (just to add to the tally).

"Whatever you do next I know everyone will respect your decision and I know that the Chels will always be your club. Absolute respect."

It has been claimed that Terry will miss out on a switch to the MLS, but he is expected to receive offers from clubs in the Premier League and Chinese Super League.

John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
