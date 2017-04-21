General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Antonio Conte: 'John Terry remains important player for Chelsea'

John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Watford and Chelsea at Vicarage Road on August 20, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says that he 'respects' John Terry's decision to leave the club, but believes that the skipper still has a big role to play this term.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 21, 2017 at 16:21 UK

Antonio Conte has claimed that outgoing skipper John Terry remains a "very important" player for Chelsea as they hunt for a domestic double.

The 36-year-old announced earlier this week that he intends to depart Stamford Bridge at the end of the campaign, bringing an end to his two-decade long association with the club.

Many current and former pros have been quick to hail Terry's impact in West London over the past 22 years, which could end with him lifting another Premier League and FA Cup crown next month, and Conte admits that waving goodbye to the Englishman this summer will be a "serious loss" for the club.

"I am not surprised about [the reaction]. I am repeating that John, for me in this first season, is very important. He is helping me on and off the pitch," he told reporters.

"He is a great captain - the problem is that John wants to play regularly and for this reason we have to respect his decision. I was a footballer and when you arrive at this point of your career, and your body tells you to continue it is right to.

"We have to respect his decision. If you ask me if next season it is a serious loss... yes, I think so. I am seeing what John is doing this season in the changing room. We are building a foundation and he is important to this."

Terry has made 713 senior appearances for Chelsea in all, but has been handed just four starts in the Premier League since Conte took charge.

Gary Cahill demonstrates his remarkable drinking skills during the Premier League game between Hull City and Chelsea on October 1, 2016
Read Next:
Cahill to miss FA Cup tie after hospital stay?
>
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, John Terry, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Diego Costa of Chelsea celebrates with teammates after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on October 30, 2016
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte coy on Diego Costa exit talk
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Antonio Conte 'turns Chelsea training ground into boot camp'
 Kyle Walker of Spurs holds off the challenge from Eden Hazard of Chelsea during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on March 8, 2014
Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur dominate PFA Premier League Team of the Year
Conte: 'Terry remains important to Chelsea'Conte: 'Spurs must shed underdog tag'Conte: 'Cahill problem is not serious'Cahill to miss FA Cup tie after hospital stay?Fabregas: 'Terry is irreplaceable'
Preview: Chelsea vs. Tottenham HotspurGerrard, Lampard to be inducted into Hall of FameSam Allardyce plays down John Terry linkTianjin still interested in Diego CostaClement confirms Swansea interest in Terry
> Chelsea Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Arsenal31176863402357
7Everton33169860372357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough32412162339-1624
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 