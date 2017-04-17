Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia thanks John Terry for his "exceptional commitment" to the club during his 22 years in West London.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia has opened the door for John Terry to return to the club in a coaching capacity in the future after he announced his intention to leave Stamford Bridge.

The former England international released a joint-statement on Monday outlining his plans to bring an end to his 22-year association with the Blues this summer.

Terry did not reveal whether he intends to retire from playing or instead move to a new club, with teams in America, China and the United Arab Emirates reportedly interested, but Granovskaia is happy to one day welcome back the "inspirational" long-serving captain.

"Everyone at Chelsea would like to place on record our thanks to John for all he has done for this football club," she said. "He has been an outstanding player, inspirational captain and has always demonstrated an exceptional commitment to the cause.

"In that time, Chelsea has grown into one of the world's top clubs and it is only right that John's contribution is recognised. He will always be held in the highest regard by everybody at Stamford Bridge and we look forward to welcoming him back in the future."

Terry, who could depart West London with a fifth Premier League winner's medal under his belt, is currently third in the Blues' list of all-time appearance makers.