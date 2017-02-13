General view of Stamford Bridge

Gary Cahill: 'Chelsea can see light at end of tunnel'

Gary Cahill admits that Chelsea "can see the light at the end of the tunnel" after stretching their lead in the title race to ten points with 13 games remaining.
Gary Cahill has claimed that Chelsea "can see the light at the end of the tunnel" after extending their lead in the Premier League title race to ten points with 13 games remaining.

Despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley on Sunday, the Blues maintained a double-digit cushion at the top of the table following second-placed Tottenham's 2-0 defeat at Liverpool on Saturday.

Cahill admits that Chelsea can now see the end in sight, but knows that there is still work to be done for Antonio Conte's side to secure their fifth league title in 12 seasons.

"There's 13 games left so we'll chalk them off, hopefully with the right result," Cahill told Chelsea TV.

"We can see the light at the end of the tunnel in a way, but it's been a reminder (at Burnley) that it's not going to be easy to cross the line."

"We knew it was always going to be a tough game. Sometimes you have to dig in at places like this to get the point and maybe it is an important point, we'll have to wait and see."

Chelsea last won the title in 2014-15.

Chelsea´s Frank Lampard celebrates after during the UEFA Champions League Group E football match Schalke 04 vs FC Chelsea in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany on October 22, 2013
