Michy Batshuayi has admitted that he has felt frustrated during his debut season at Chelsea, but insists that he is "happy" at the club.

The 23-year-old signed for the Blues from Marseille for a fee thought to be in the region of £33m but he has been limited to just 23 appearances in all competitions.

Manager Antonio Conte has given Batshuayi just 211 minutes of Premier League action, but the forward managed to score the winning goal that handed the title to Chelsea in a 1-0 triumph over West Bromwich Albion last week.

Batshuayi made his first league start on Monday and took his goal tally up to seven in all competitions by netting in a dramatic 4-3 victory over Watford.

"There were a lot of frustrations, but this is a big club, with a lot of good players," Batshuayi told The Guardian. "I need to understand it a bit too. I am a bit younger than some of the other guys. I can only keep on working hard.

"We have a very good squad, with lots of good players. Lovely and humble lads too. Chelsea feels like a big family. When you can work in those conditions, day in, day out. That is magnificent. Of course there were frustrations because I did not play a lot. So enjoying myself with the teammates was not always that simple.

"But I also understood that I had some to work to do. I am happy. Of course this is a lesson for me. A period that has been very hard for me, but I have also learned a lot. I have made a lot of progress. As a man, mentally, but also physically and tactically too. That is a given with a manager like Antonio Conte. He likes you to work, work, work. Every day."

Chelsea will lift the trophy at Stamford Bridge after Sunday's match against Sunderland.