General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Antonio Conte hails "fantastic" Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas celebrates after the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
© SilverHub
Antonio Conte says that Cesc Fabregas has given his all when turned to this season, having seen the Spanish midfielder set up two more goals against Middlesbrough.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 16:45 UK

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has heaped praise on Cesc Fabregas and claimed that the midfielder is "one of the best examples" of why his side are destined to win the Premier League title.

The Spain international has often been on the outside looking in for the Blues this term, starting 11 top-flight games in all and being linked with a summer move away from West London.

Fabregas has kept his head down and proved to be an important player when turned to, however, providing two more assists against Middlesbrough on Monday night to make it 15 goals that he has directly played a part in.

Speaking to reporters after the 3-0 win over Boro, Conte said: "Cesc is one of the best examples of our season. At the start he didn't play a lot. Then through hard work, he improved a lot.

"Cesc is showing to be a fantastic player. I'm pleased for him, because I saw this season he put himself in this team in every moment, if he played and if he didn't play."

Fabregas has himself admitted to 'maturing' following a difficult campaign largely spent on the bench.

Chelsea's Nemanja Matic during the FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Read Next:
Nemanja Matic: 'We decide our future'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Cesc Fabregas, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 3-0 Middlesbrough - as it happened
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Result: Chelsea relegate Middlesbrough to march on towards Premier League title
 N'Golo Kante in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
N'Golo Kante wins Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year award
Antonio Conte hails "fantastic" FabregasChelsea agree deal to sign Billy GilmourConte "excited" by title prospectNemanja Matic: 'We decide our future'Fabregas re-awarded assist against Boro
Thibaut Courtois wary of West Brom testCourtois: 'Title win more special than last time'Costa pours doubt over China moveConte: 'We deserve to win the league'Fabregas: "It's been a difficult year"
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
6Arsenal34196966422463
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 