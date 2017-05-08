Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas is re-awarded an assist for Diego Costa's opener in the Blues' 3-0 triumph over Middlesbrough.

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has been re-awarded an assist for the first goal during yesterday's 3-0 triumph over Middlesbrough.

The Spaniard initially believed that he had earned an assist for Diego Costa's opener at Stamford Bridge, however stats company Opta instead stated that the ball had deflected off the boot of Fabio before reaching Costa.

After a review, however, Opta have now decided to re-award the assist to Fabregas, who also set up the third for Nemanja Matic.

"In my commentary, we were told Opta hadn't given him an assist for the first goal because it deflected off Fabio, so I didn't say it until after the third goal," commentator Martin Tyler told Sky Sports News.

"However, Opta have reviewed it - from my knowledge the first assist that has ever been reviewed - and have now awarded him two assists.

"I would give credit to Opta for showing common sense. Reviewing assists is as important as reviewing goals."

Fabregas has now recorded 106 assists in the Premier League, a tally only bettered by Ryan Giggs's 131.