Apr 1, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
vs.
Crystal Palace
 

Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois return to Chelsea training

Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois both return to Chelsea training ahead of Saturday's Premier League London derby against Crystal Palace.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 17:58 UK

Chelsea duo Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois have returned to training ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

Hazard was forced to withdraw from the Belgium squad during the recent international break after missing Chelsea's 2-1 win over Stoke City with a calf injury.

Courtois, meanwhile, did feature for Belgium during their World Cup qualifying draw with Greece but has since been undergoing treatment for a hip injury and missed Tuesday's friendly against Russia.

However, both could be in contention for Saturday's London derby with Palace having returned to training on Thursday.

Antonio Conte's side welcome the Eagles to Stamford Bridge boasting a 10-point gap at the top of the Premier League table and looking to take another step closer to the title.

Aaron Ramsey takes a seat during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Read Next:
Sky announces more Premier League picks
>
View our homepages for Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois return to Chelsea training
 Alexi Sanchez during a Chile training session on March 22, 2016
Atletico Madrid enter race for Alexis Sanchez?
 Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Chelsea forward Eden Hazard: 'My kids are settled in London'
Sky announces more Premier League picksKoeman reluctant to sell Romelu LukakuSanchez fuels speculation of Chelsea switchGale: Sanchez "perfect replacement" for HazardRangers desperate to keep hold of Chelsea target
Cahill: 'Chelsea are adapting to new challenges'Chelsea offer Eden Hazard £300k a week?Met Police close Man United chants investigationCalderon: 'Real Madrid move up to Hazard'Chelsea in Pastore, Costa swap deal?
> Chelsea Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois return to Chelsea training
 Aaron Ramsey takes a seat during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Sky announces more Premier League picks
 Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
Wilfried Zaha hits back at Gareth Southgate claims over Ivory Coast switch
Pardew: 'Player loyalty cost me Palace job'Southampton line up Sakho as Van Dijk replacement?Wolves interested in re-signing Bakary Sako? Ledley could miss Wales's trip to IrelandVan Aanholt: 'Palace feels like home'
Allardyce takes dig at Wilfried Zaha agentReport: Palace want Napoli's StrinicTrio withdraw from Scotland squadResult: Deeney own goal hands Palace third successive winTeam News: Schlupp replaces Van Aanholt for Palace
> Crystal Palace Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 