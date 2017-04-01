Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois both return to Chelsea training ahead of Saturday's Premier League London derby against Crystal Palace.

Hazard was forced to withdraw from the Belgium squad during the recent international break after missing Chelsea's 2-1 win over Stoke City with a calf injury.

Courtois, meanwhile, did feature for Belgium during their World Cup qualifying draw with Greece but has since been undergoing treatment for a hip injury and missed Tuesday's friendly against Russia.

However, both could be in contention for Saturday's London derby with Palace having returned to training on Thursday.

Antonio Conte's side welcome the Eagles to Stamford Bridge boasting a 10-point gap at the top of the Premier League table and looking to take another step closer to the title.