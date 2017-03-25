Result: Romelu Lukaku strikes late on to help Belgium draw with Greece

© AFP

Romelu Lukaku's late goal spares Belgium's blushes in a 1-1 draw with Greece in Saturday's World Cup Group H qualifier in Brussels.

A late Romelu Lukaku strike has spared Belgium's blushes as they fought back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Greece in Saturday's World Cup Group H qualifier in Brussels. More to follow.

Read Next:

Kevin De Bruyne suffers groin injury

>