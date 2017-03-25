World Cup
Mar 25, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Belgium
1-1
Greece
Lukaku (89')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Mitroglou (46')
Tachtsidis (65')

Result: Romelu Lukaku strikes late on to help Belgium draw with Greece

Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring during the friendly between Belgium and Norway on June 5, 2016
Romelu Lukaku's late goal spares Belgium's blushes in a 1-1 draw with Greece in Saturday's World Cup Group H qualifier in Brussels.
A late Romelu Lukaku strike has spared Belgium's blushes as they fought back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Greece in Saturday's World Cup Group H qualifier in Brussels.

More to follow.

Kevin De Bruyne in action during the international friendly between Belgium and Finland on June 1, 2016
