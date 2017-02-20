George Saville: "We've got no regrets"

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder George Saville says that his side have "no regrets" after their FA Cup exit to Chelsea on Saturday.

The Midlands side's best run in the competition in 10 years came to an end at a packed Molineux courtesy of second-half goals from Pedro and Diego Costa in a game where the hosts restricted the Premier League leaders to few chances.

"We should all be proud of ourselves - we've performed to the level we know we can and we've got no regrets," former Blues player Saville told the Wolves website.

"We've gone toe-to-toe with the best team in the country at the moment and we've really pushed them. The strength of their squad has shown in the end, but I couldn't be more proud of the boys."

Saville could have put his side ahead with just a few minutes on the clock but his strike instead found the post, a miss that he says left him 'sick to the stomach'.

"We came out of the traps flying, and obviously I could have scored. It's dropped quite nicely to me and I've hit it exactly how I wanted to. On another day that hits the inside of the post and goes in, and then it's a different game - you're talking about fractions," he added.

"I felt sick to my stomach afterwards that it's not gone in, but that's football - we just didn't get the bit of luck that you need, especially in these big games."

Next up for Wolves, who are 19th in the Championship, is a home encounter with rivals Birmingham City on Friday night.