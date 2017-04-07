Crowd generic

Celtic

Brendan Rodgers "couldn't be happier" after signing new Celtic deal

Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes that he is at 'the best place possible', having stormed to the Scottish Premiership title in his first season at the club.
Brendan Rodgers has admitted that he is "very grateful" to have been given the chance to manage Celtic after agreeing to extend his contract by a further three years.

The former Liverpool boss, previously on a 12-month rolling deal at Parkhead, was rewarded for the Bhoys' title success with fresh terms until 2021.

Rodgers is unbeaten in 38 domestic fixtures since taking charge last summer, recently guiding the club to a sixth Scottish Premiership triumph in succession and remaining on course to make that a treble by the time the season is over.

Speaking at the announcement of his new contract, the Ulsterman told reporters: "I couldn't be happier. I'm in the best place I could possibly be.

"I'm eternally thankful to the board for showing trust in me last summer and now I'm very grateful for the commitment of the board. It was very easy. Professionally and personally I'm in a good place.

"A few years ago I might have been in a rush. But I have learnt to cherish what you have.It's the beginning of the journey, but there's a lot more to achieve."

Celtic take on Rangers in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup later this month, having already lifted the Scottish League Cup in November.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers in training ahead of his side's Champions League match against Barcelona at the Camp Nou
Rodgers: 'My only focus is Celtic'
