Brendan Rodgers is rewarded for his unbeaten domestic start at Celtic with a new contract that will run through to 2021.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has put pen to paper on a new four-year deal, fresh on the back of helping the club to a sixth-successive Scottish Premiership title success.

The 44-year-old is still unbeaten domestically in his maiden campaign at Parkhead, guiding the Bhoys towards a league and cup treble.

Former Swansea City and Liverpool boss Rodgers has now been rewarded with a new contract, having previously agreed to a rolling one-year deal when joining the Scottish giants last summer.

Speaking at the announcement of the fresh terms being agreed, Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell said: "Brendan has made a huge impact at Celtic already.

"He's an outstanding manager and we believe he is one of the best coaches in Europe, if not world football, and we're delighted that he has committed his future to Celtic."

Rodgers, whose unbeaten domestic run spans 38 games, saw his side seal the title with eight games to spare last weekend thanks to a convincing 5-0 win over Hearts.