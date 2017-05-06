An injured Michael Keane misses out as Burnley welcome West Bromwich Albion.

An injured Michael Keane misses out as Burnley welcome West Bromwich Albion to Turf Moor this afternoon.

The in-demand defender is absent with a knock and is replaced by Kevin Long - making his first Premier League start - in just the one change from the side that claimed a 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace last weekend.

Sam Vokes and Ashley Barnes continue their partnership up front, while George Boyd overcomes a knee problem to start in midfield alongside Ashley Westwood, Jeff Hendrick and Scott Arfield.

Long is joined in the back four by Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski and Stephen Ward, with Tom Heaton retaining his place in goal.

Burnley: Heaton; Lowton, Long, Tarkowski, Ward; Boyd, Westwood, Hendrick, Arfield; Vokes, Barnes

Subs: Flanagan, Defour, Gray, Brady, Gudmundsson, Darikwa, Pope

West Bromwich Albion: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Evans, M Wilson; Field, Livermore; McClean, Fletcher, Brunt; Rondon

Subs: Myhill; Nyom, Yacob, Morrison, Chadli, Leko, K Wilson

More to follow.

Keep up with all of the action from Turf Moor this afternoon with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.