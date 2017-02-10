Crowd generic

Burnley

Ashley Westwood: 'Sean Dyche resuced me from Aston Villa'

Ashley Westwood controls the ball during the Premier League match between Watford and Aston Villa on April 30, 2016
© AFP
New Burnley signing Ashley Westwood says that manager Sean Dyche "rescued" him from Championship football with Aston Villa.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 at 13:30 UK

New Burnley signing Ashley Westwood has admitted that he was "more than happy" to move to Turf Moor during the January transfer window.

On the final day of the month, Westwood penned a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Clarets and although he has featured regularly for Championship side Villa this season, the midfielder has acknowledged that he was delighted to return to the top flight.

The 26-year-old told BBC Radio Lancashire: "It was quiet in January and I was ready to travel to Brentford with Villa. Steve Bruce pulled me in and said they'd accepted a bid from Burnley and I was more than happy.

"Thankfully the gaffer here has come in for me and as they say rescued me and I'm back in the top flight now."

Westwood came off the bench to make his Burnley debut last weekend, but he was unable to prevent his new side from falling to a 2-1 defeat at Watford.

Ben Mee for Burnley on January 1, 2015
Read Next:
Ben Mee: 'Burnley close to away win'
>
View our homepages for Ashley Westwood, Sean Dyche, Football
Your Comments
More Burnley News
Ashley Westwood controls the ball during the Premier League match between Watford and Aston Villa on April 30, 2016
Ashley Westwood: 'Sean Dyche resuced me from Aston Villa'
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates after his side's Premier League victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Preview: Burnley vs. Chelsea
 Joey Barton celebrates with teammates as his deflected free kick goes in for the opening goal during the Championship match between Preston North End and Burnley at Deepdale on April 22, 2016
Joey Barton "humbled" by Burnley return
Ben Mee: 'Burnley close to away win'Michael Keane: "We can beat Chelsea"Dyche delighted by "outstanding" Burnley effortResult: Deeney, Niang help Watford into top halfTeam News: Zarate, Holebas start for Watford
Barton 'accepts charge over betting breach'Bamford reveals spat with Sean DycheMichael Kightly makes Burton loan switchRanieri unhappy with 'clear handball'Result: Vokes goal earns Burnley another home win
> Burnley Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version