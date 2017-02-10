New Burnley signing Ashley Westwood says that manager Sean Dyche "rescued" him from Championship football with Aston Villa.

New Burnley signing Ashley Westwood has admitted that he was "more than happy" to move to Turf Moor during the January transfer window.

On the final day of the month, Westwood penned a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Clarets and although he has featured regularly for Championship side Villa this season, the midfielder has acknowledged that he was delighted to return to the top flight.

The 26-year-old told BBC Radio Lancashire: "It was quiet in January and I was ready to travel to Brentford with Villa. Steve Bruce pulled me in and said they'd accepted a bid from Burnley and I was more than happy.

"Thankfully the gaffer here has come in for me and as they say rescued me and I'm back in the top flight now."

Westwood came off the bench to make his Burnley debut last weekend, but he was unable to prevent his new side from falling to a 2-1 defeat at Watford.