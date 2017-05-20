May 20, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
BradfordBradford City
0-1
Millwall

Meredith (76')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Morison (86')
O'Brien (58')

Stuart McCall "numb" after Bradford City beaten in League One playoff final

Managers Neil Harris and Stuart McCall during the League One playoff final between Bradford City and Millwall on May 20, 2017
© SilverHub
Stuart McCall admits that he is "numb" following Bradford City's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Millwall in Saturday's League One playoff final at Wembley.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 18:00 UK

Stuart McCall has expressed his sadness after his Bradford City side were denied a place in the Championship by Millwall.

The Bantams succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Lions in Saturday's League One playoff final at Wembley, Steve Morison grabbing an 86th-minute winner.

McCall also hit out at the Millwall fans who invaded the pitch after the final whistle, echoing Morison's negative sentiments about the incident.

The 52-year-old told Sky Sports News: "The game went how we thought it would, I just feel numb at the moment.

"We knew it would be tight and that one goal might do it. It's sore to take but congratulations to Millwall. Jordan Archer made a superb save and that is the thin line between failure and success.

"I'm very disappointed in the stewarding allowing their fans to get over the halfway line. I had fans goading me and my players and I was close to clocking one or two of them I can tell you. They need to look at that."

Saturday's result marks the first time that Bradford have lost a playoff final, having won their previous two in 1996 and 2013.

Steve Morison of Millwall in action during the Johnstone's Paint Trophy match against Northampton Town at The Den on October 6, 2015
Read Next:
Morison: Millwall fans "ruined it for me"
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Stuart McCall, Steve Morison, Football
Your Comments
More Bradford City News
A general shot of Wembley Stadium before the EFL Cup final between Southampton and Manchester United on February 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Bradford City 0-1 Millwall - as it happened
 Managers Neil Harris and Stuart McCall during the League One playoff final between Bradford City and Millwall on May 20, 2017
Result: Steve Morison fires Millwall to playoff glory at Bradford's expense
 Managers Neil Harris and Stuart McCall during the League One playoff final between Bradford City and Millwall on May 20, 2017
Stuart McCall "numb" after Bradford City beaten in League One playoff final
Team News: Millwall, Bradford unchanged for finalPreview: Bradford City vs. MillwallBolton promoted to ChampionshipVilla defender Toner loaned to BradfordBradford complete triple signing on deadline day
James Hanson joins Sheffield UnitedBradford striker Hanson 'set to make Blades switch'Norwich considering bid for Bradford defender?Swans face Coventry in EFL TrophyNewcastle's Vuckic joins Bradford on loan
> Bradford City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CSheffield UnitedSheff Utd4630106924745100
3Scunthorpe UnitedScunthorpe4624101280542682
4Fleetwood Town4623131064432182
5Bradford CityBradford462019762431979
6Millwall462013136657973
7Southend UnitedSouthend4620121470531772
8Oxford UnitedOxford Utd462091765521369
9Rochdale461912157162969
10Bristol Rovers461812166870-266
11Peterborough UnitedPeterborough461711186262062
12MK Dons461613176058261
13Charlton AthleticCharlton461418146053760
14Walsall461416165158-758
15AFC Wimbledon461318155255-357
16Northampton TownNorthampton461411216073-1353
17Oldham AthleticOldham461217173144-1353
18Shrewsbury TownShrewsbury461312214663-1751
19Bury461311226173-1250
20Gillingham461214205979-2050
RPort Vale461213214570-2549
RSwindon TownSwindon461111244466-2244
RCoventry CityCoventry46912253768-3139
RChesterfield46910274378-3537
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 