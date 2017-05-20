Stuart McCall admits that he is "numb" following Bradford City's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Millwall in Saturday's League One playoff final at Wembley.

The Bantams succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Lions in Saturday's League One playoff final at Wembley, Steve Morison grabbing an 86th-minute winner.

McCall also hit out at the Millwall fans who invaded the pitch after the final whistle, echoing Morison's negative sentiments about the incident.

The 52-year-old told Sky Sports News: "The game went how we thought it would, I just feel numb at the moment.

"We knew it would be tight and that one goal might do it. It's sore to take but congratulations to Millwall. Jordan Archer made a superb save and that is the thin line between failure and success.

"I'm very disappointed in the stewarding allowing their fans to get over the halfway line. I had fans goading me and my players and I was close to clocking one or two of them I can tell you. They need to look at that."

Saturday's result marks the first time that Bradford have lost a playoff final, having won their previous two in 1996 and 2013.