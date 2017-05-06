May 6, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
vs.
StokeStoke City
 

Team News: Lys Mousset makes first PL start

Lys Mousset in action for Bournemouth on July 23, 2016
© SilverHub
Lys Mousset makes his first Premier League start as Bournemouth welcome Stoke City.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 14:14 UK

Lys Mousset makes his first Premier League start as Bournemouth welcome Stoke City to the Vitality Stadium this afternoon.

The striker comes in alongside Joshua King up front as replacement for Benik Afobe, who misses out with a hamstring injury.

Eddie Howe makes one other change from the 1-0 victory at Sunderland last weekend as Junior Stanislas replaces Ryan Fraser in the middle of the park alongside Harry Arter, Lewis Cook and Marc Pugh.

The back four of Adam Smith, skipper Simon Francis - making his 250th Cherries appearance - Steve Cook and Charlie Daniels continues unchanged, while Artur Boruc keeps his place between the sticks.

Bournemouth: Boruc; A Smith, Francis, S Cook, Daniels; Stanislas, Arter, L Cook, Pugh; Mousset, King
Subs: Allsop, Mings, Cargill, B Smith, Fraser, Ibe, Gradel

Stoke City: Butland; Johnson, Shawcross, M.Indi, Muniesa; Cameron, Allen, Whelan; Shaqiri, Diouf, Arnautovic
Subs: Grant; Pieters, Berahino, Adam, Walters, Crouch, Ramadan

More to follow.

Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Read Next:
Howe: 'Reaching 40 points a real achievement'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Lys Mousset, Joshua King, Benik Afobe, Eddie Howe, Junior Stanislas, Ryan Fraser, Harry Arter, Lewis Cook, Marc Pugh, Adam Smith, Simon Francis, Steve Cook, Charlie Daniels, Artur Boruc, Football
Your Comments
More Bournemouth News
Lys Mousset in action for Bournemouth on July 23, 2016
Team News: Lys Mousset makes first PL start
 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe during the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 29, 2017
Eddie Howe: 'Wholesale changes at Bournemouth not necessary'
 Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Report: Bournemouth interested in John Terry and Jermain Defoe
Joshua King plays down Spurs speculationSmith calls on Defoe to join BournemouthKing attracting interest from Spurs?Pulis: 'Dyche in PL's top three managers'Howe: 'Reaching 40 points a real achievement'
Result: Sunderland relegated from Premier LeagueTeam News: Four changes for struggling SunderlandMoyes: 'We have forgotten how to win'Howe: 'No sympathy for David Moyes'Result: Bournemouth send Boro closer to relegation
> Bournemouth Homepage
More Stoke City News
Lys Mousset in action for Bournemouth on July 23, 2016
Team News: Lys Mousset makes first PL start
 Stoke City's Saido Berahino grabs the arm of referee Neil Swarbrick during the Premier League match against Manchester City on March 8, 2017
Mark Hughes: 'Saido Berahino to give up his summer for Stoke City'
 Jack Butland celebrates the opener during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Newcastle United on March 2, 2016
Mark Hughes does not fear losing Jack Butland this summer
Butland emerges as option for Man City?Saido Berahino: 'I am a stone lighter'Hughes: 'Berahino form is frustrating'Hughes: 'It was a difficult game for us'Result: West Ham claim away point at Stoke
Team News: Hammers unchanged against StokeLive Commentary: Stoke 0-0 West Ham - as it happenedPeter Crouch reveals oatcake addictionResult: Swansea see off lethargic StokeTeam News: Llorente passed fit for Swansea
> Stoke City Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
League Two
National League Playoffs
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Primeira Liga
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Manchester CityMan City35209669373269
4Liverpool35209671422969
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
10Southampton33118143944-541
11Bournemouth35118165063-1341
12Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
13Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
14Watford34117163755-1840
15Burnley35116183549-1439
16Crystal Palace36115204660-1438
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 