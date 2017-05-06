Lys Mousset makes his first Premier League start as Bournemouth welcome Stoke City.

The striker comes in alongside Joshua King up front as replacement for Benik Afobe, who misses out with a hamstring injury.

Eddie Howe makes one other change from the 1-0 victory at Sunderland last weekend as Junior Stanislas replaces Ryan Fraser in the middle of the park alongside Harry Arter, Lewis Cook and Marc Pugh.

The back four of Adam Smith, skipper Simon Francis - making his 250th Cherries appearance - Steve Cook and Charlie Daniels continues unchanged, while Artur Boruc keeps his place between the sticks.

Bournemouth: Boruc; A Smith, Francis, S Cook, Daniels; Stanislas, Arter, L Cook, Pugh; Mousset, King

Subs: Allsop, Mings, Cargill, B Smith, Fraser, Ibe, Gradel

Stoke City: Butland; Johnson, Shawcross, M.Indi, Muniesa; Cameron, Allen, Whelan; Shaqiri, Diouf, Arnautovic

Subs: Grant; Pieters, Berahino, Adam, Walters, Crouch, Ramadan

More to follow.