Jan 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
3-3
Arsenal
Daniels (17'), Wilson (21' pen.), Fraser (58')
Cook (44'), Boruc (86'), Arter (97')
Francis (82')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Sanchez (70'), Perez (75'), Giroud (92')
Bellerin (32'), Ramsey (45'), Mustafi (80')

Simon Francis handed three-game ban after losing red card appeal

Referee Michael Oliver shows a red card to Bournemouth defender Simon Francis during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium on January 3, 2017
© SilverHub
The Football Association upholds the decision to dismiss Simon Francis in the draw with Arsenal, ruling the Bournemouth skipper out of his side's next three games.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 17:29 UK

Bournemouth captain Simon Francis has lost his appeal again the red card awarded to him in the 3-3 draw with Arsenal on Tuesday evening.

The 31-year-old was given his marching orders in the final 10 minutes for a challenge on Aaron Ramsey, which boss Eddie Howe described after the match as "harsh".

Bournemouth confirmed on Wednesday that they intended to appeal to the Football Association in the hope of seeing the decision overturned, but the initial call made by Michael Oliver - at a pivotal moment in the thrilling contest - has been upheld by the governing body.

Francis, previously an ever-present in the Premier League for the Cherries, will now miss top-flight games against Hull City and Watford, as well as this weekend's FA Cup tie with Millwall.

Bournemouth defender Simon Francis applauds following his side's 6-1 victory over Hull City at the Vitality Stadium on October 15, 2016
