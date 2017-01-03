The Football Association upholds the decision to dismiss Simon Francis in the draw with Arsenal, ruling the Bournemouth skipper out of his side's next three games.

Bournemouth captain Simon Francis has lost his appeal again the red card awarded to him in the 3-3 draw with Arsenal on Tuesday evening.

The 31-year-old was given his marching orders in the final 10 minutes for a challenge on Aaron Ramsey, which boss Eddie Howe described after the match as "harsh".

Bournemouth confirmed on Wednesday that they intended to appeal to the Football Association in the hope of seeing the decision overturned, but the initial call made by Michael Oliver - at a pivotal moment in the thrilling contest - has been upheld by the governing body.

Francis, previously an ever-present in the Premier League for the Cherries, will now miss top-flight games against Hull City and Watford, as well as this weekend's FA Cup tie with Millwall.