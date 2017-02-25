Feb 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
Eddie Howe: 'Bournemouth struggling to end losing run'

Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Bournemouth on February 25, 2017
© SilverHub
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe calls on supporters and players to keep on believing after seeing his side pick up just one win in 11 outings in all competitions.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 19:30 UK

Eddie Howe has confessed that Bournemouth are in relegation trouble after falling to a fourth-successive Premier League defeat.

The Cherries let an early lead slip at The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon as they fell to a 2-1 reverse at the hands of West Bromwich Albion, leaving them five points above the drop zone.

Bournemouth have now won just one of their last 11 games overall, including defeat to third-tier Millwall in the FA Cup, and Howe acknowledges that the only way to get out of the rut is for players and supporters to continue to stick together.

"Anytime is a bad time [to have a downward spiral in form]. The key thing is to come out of it as quickly as you can and we're struggling to do that at the moment," he is quoted as saying by talkSPORT.

"This is where we have to lean on each other and the fans were superb to us after the game and it's a big thing for us that we're united and keep fighting.

"We appreciate all the support we have. We've been very united as a club for a number of years. We've had incredible success [together] that can't be forgotten."

Bournemouth, whose last win came at Swansea City on December 31, return to action next weekend with a trip to face Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Eddie Howe looks downbeat during the FA Cup game between Millwall and Bournemouth on January 7, 2017
