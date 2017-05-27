May 27, 2017 at 7pm UK at ​Olympiastadion
FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt
1-2
DortmundBorussia Dortmund
Rebic (30')
Gacinovic (38'), Hradecky (66'), Abraham (69'), Rebic (87')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Dembele (8'), Aubameyang (67')
Dembele (94')

Borussia Dortmund confirm Marco Reus injury

Marco 'Rolls' Reus celebrates scoring during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
© AFP
Borussia Dortmund confirm that Marco Reus has suffered a partial tear of his cruciate knee ligament but refuse to put a timeframe on the Germany international's recovery.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 at 13:06 UK

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that Marco Reus has suffered a partial tear of his cruciate knee ligament.

The 27-year-old was taken off at half time of his side's DFB-Pokal triumph over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday as Dortmund ended a run of three consecutive defeats in the final of the competition.

Initial reports suggested that Reus could miss up to six months of action as a result of the injury, but Dortmund refused to put an exact timeframe on his recovery.

"Further examinations will be conducted over the next few days to determine what course of treatment is required. With this in mind, Borussia Dortmund will not at this stage make any precise estimations as to the possible length of the player's absence," read a statement on the club's official website.

"BVB wish their DFB-Pokal hero the speediest possible recovery."

Reus has suffered an injury-plagued campaign this season, limiting him to just 17 Bundesliga appearances.

Marco 'Rolls' Reus celebrates scoring during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CBayern Munich34257289226782
2RB Leipzig34207766392767
3Borussia DortmundDortmund341810672403264
4Hoffenheim341614464372762
5FC Koln34121395142949
6Hertha Berlin34154154347-449
7Freiburg34146144260-1848
8Werder Bremen34136156164-345
9Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach34129134549-445
10Schalke 04Schalke341110134540543
11Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt34119143643-742
12Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen34118155355-241
13Augsburg34911143551-1638
14Hamburger SV34108163361-2838
15Mainz 0534107174455-1137
16Wolfsburg34107173452-1837
RFC Ingolstadt 04FC Ingolstadt 043488183657-2132
RSV Darmstadt 983474232863-3525
> Full Version
