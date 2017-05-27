May 27, 2017 at 7pm UK at ​Olympiastadion
FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt
1-2
DortmundBorussia Dortmund
Rebic (30')
Gacinovic (38'), Hradecky (66'), Abraham (69'), Rebic (87')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Dembele (8'), Aubameyang (67')
Dembele (94')

Marco Reus 'to miss up to six months with knee injury'

Marco 'Rolls' Reus celebrates scoring during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Borussia Dortmund playmaker Marco Reus could reportedly miss up to six months of action after damaging his ACL during the DFB-Pokal final.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 19:48 UK

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marco Reus could reportedly face another six months on the sidelines after picking up an injury during the DFB-Pokal final on Saturday.

The 27-year-old required treatment on a knee problem shortly after the half-hour mark at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin and did not reappear for the second half against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's penalty was enough to fire Dortmund to a 2-1 victory to end a run of three consecutive defeats in the final and earn Reus his first major trophy in professional football.

However, the Germany international's joy was tempered by the news that he has damaged his anterior cruciate ligament and could now miss up to six months of action, according to Bild.

The exact severity of the injury is not yet known but Reus could miss the start of the 2017-18 campaign if the problem is as bad as first feared.

The playmaker has been dogged by injuries in recent years and was limited to just 17 Bundesliga appearances this season due to a variety of fitness issues.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CBayern Munich34257289226782
2RB Leipzig34207766392767
3Borussia DortmundDortmund341810672403264
4Hoffenheim341614464372762
5FC Koln34121395142949
6Hertha Berlin34154154347-449
7Freiburg34146144260-1848
8Werder Bremen34136156164-345
9Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach34129134549-445
10Schalke 04Schalke341110134540543
11Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt34119143643-742
12Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen34118155355-241
13Augsburg34911143551-1638
14Hamburger SV34108163361-2838
15Mainz 0534107174455-1137
16Wolfsburg34107173452-1837
RFC Ingolstadt 04FC Ingolstadt 043488183657-2132
RSV Darmstadt 983474232863-3525
> Full Version
 