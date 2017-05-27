Borussia Dortmund playmaker Marco Reus could reportedly miss up to six months of action after damaging his ACL during the DFB-Pokal final.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marco Reus could reportedly face another six months on the sidelines after picking up an injury during the DFB-Pokal final on Saturday.

The 27-year-old required treatment on a knee problem shortly after the half-hour mark at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin and did not reappear for the second half against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's penalty was enough to fire Dortmund to a 2-1 victory to end a run of three consecutive defeats in the final and earn Reus his first major trophy in professional football.

However, the Germany international's joy was tempered by the news that he has damaged his anterior cruciate ligament and could now miss up to six months of action, according to Bild.

The exact severity of the injury is not yet known but Reus could miss the start of the 2017-18 campaign if the problem is as bad as first feared.

The playmaker has been dogged by injuries in recent years and was limited to just 17 Bundesliga appearances this season due to a variety of fitness issues.