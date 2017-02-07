Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu announces that he will waive his wages for the duration of his FIFA-imposed four-month ban from the sport.

The 22-year-old was ruled out for the remainder of the season after FIFA found him guilty of a breach of contract from his time at Turkish club Trabzonspor.

Leverkusen expressed their frustration at being punished for a matter that they were not involved in, but Calhanoglu has moved to soften the blow by forgoing his wages during his time out of the game.

"Bayer 04 has nothing to do with the incidents at that time. The club was hit hard by the pronounced punishment both sportingly and economically," read a statement on the club's official website.

"This is why it is self-evident to me that I will not harm the club any further and for the time of my exclusion from the game operation waive my salary."

Calhanoglu has recently been linked with a summer move to runaway Premier League leaders Chelsea.