Barcelona release a statement defending "exemplary" Lionel Messi after he was hit with a four-game international ban by FIFA.

Barcelona have defended their star player Lionel Messi after the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was hit with a four-game international ban by FIFA.

The 29-year-old is not permitted to compete for Argentina during the length of the suspension after he allegedly directed an expletive-ridden rant at a match official.

It is believed that during Argentina's 1-0 victory over Chile last week, Messi said "fuck off, your mother's c*nt" at linesman Dewson Silva.

The incident was not included in the referee's post-match report, but FIFA has stepped in to take action, which includes handing the Barcelona star an £8,100 fine.

The footballer's club are not impressed with the ruling, and have released a statement reading: "FC Barcelona expresses its surprise and indignation at the ex officio action by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee by suspending the player Leo Messi following the FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture between Argentina and Chile.

"The club considers the four-match suspension finally imposed on the Argentine player to be unfair and totally disproportionate.

"Finally, FC Barcelona wishes to reiterate its support for Leo Messi, an exemplary player in terms of conduct both on and off the pitch."

Messi was not permitted to play in his country's World Cup qualifier against Bolivia on Tuesday and he will also miss qualifiers against Uruguay, Venezuela and Peru.