FIFA ban Lionel Messi for four international games for an alleged foul-mouthed rant.

FIFA have handed Argentina striker Lionel Messi a four-game international ban for an alleged foul-mouthed rant directed at an official.

The 29-year-old is thought to have said "fuck off, your mother's c*nt" at linesman Dewson Silva during his side's 1-0 triumph over Chile last week.

The referee of the game failed to report the incident in his post-match report, but after examining the evidence, FIFA have opted to issue with him a four-game ban and £8,100 fine.

In a statement, FIFA said: "The FIFA Disciplinary Committee – in application of articles 77 a) and 108 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC) – has reached a decision in relation to the case of Lionel Messi following an incident that occurred during the match between Argentina and Chile on 23 March 2017 as part of the qualifying competition for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

"Footballer Lionel Messi has been found guilty of violating art. 57 of the FDC for having directed insulting words at an assistant referee. As a result, Lionel Messi will be suspended for four official matches and sanctioned with a fine of CHF 10,000.

"This decision is in line with the FIFA Disciplinary Committee's previous rulings in similar cases. Both the player and the Argentinian Football Association have been informed of the decision today."

The news means that Messi will miss tonight's World Cup qualifier in Bolivia, as well as qualifiers against Uruguay, Venezuela and Peru later this year.