Lionel Messi to receive last-minute ban?

Lionel Messi during an Argentina training session on March 22, 2016
Lionel Messi is expected to be banned from Argentina's game in Bolivia tonight for an alleged foul-mouthed rant.
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 15:22 UK
WARNING! This article contains strong language and/or content that some readers may prefer to avoid.

Lionel Messi is expected to be banned from Argentina's World Cup qualifier in Bolivia tonight after an alleged foul-mouthed rant.

The 29-year-old is thought to have shouted "fuck off, your mother's c*nt" at linesman Dewson Silva during his side's 1-0 victory over Chile last week.

Messi later refused to shake Silva's hand and referee Sandro Ricci failed to mention the incident in his post-match report, but FIFA opted to investigate regardless.

"I didn't hear any offensive language from Lionel Messi or anyone else towards myself," Ricci said afterwards. "If I heard any offensive words, I would have acted according to the rules of the game."

Vice-president of the Argentina Football Association, Armando Perez, told La Tercera: "If he behaved out of place, then he should be penalised like any other player.

"He should not get a different deal just because he is the best player on the planet. It seems to me that he is in a position to be investigated.

"Conmebol is asking for all of the information. Everything that we know must be passed on."

The game at the Estadio Hernando Siles is due to kick off at 9pm UK time this evening.

Lionel Messi of Argentina (R) looks dejected after a goal during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014
