Mar 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Vicente Calderon Stadium
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
vs.
B. LeverkusenBayer Leverkusen
 

Team News: Three up top for Atletico Madrid against Bayer Leverkusen

Antoine Griezmann reacts to missing a pen during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
© AFP
Atletico Madrid opt for a forward line of Yannick Carrasco, Angel Correa and Antoine Griezmann as they face Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16 of the Champions League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 19:14 UK

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has handed Thomas Partey his first Champions League start for tonight's visit of Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.

The Rojiblancos have gone with a three-man forward line for the second leg of their last-16 tie, sitting on a 4-2 lead from last month's reverse fixture in Germany.

Lucas Hernandez also comes into the starting lineup in place of the banned Filipe Luis, while Gabi is another player to miss out at the Vicente Calderon due to suspension.

Further forward, Fernando Torres is made to wait for his return to the starting ranks, taking a spot on the bench just two weeks on from suffering a nasty head injury in the league meeting with Deportivo La Coruna.

As far as the visitors are concerned, new boss Tayfun Korkut has named his expected XI, meaning that Roberto Hilbert makes a second appearance of the season as he fills in for the suspended Benjamin Henrichs, while Tin Jedvaj replaces Omer Toprak in the backline.

Bayer, who are still without skipper Lars Bender for their trip to the Spanish capital, have not progressed beyond this stage of the competition since 2001-02 when making it all the way to the final,

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Godin, Gimenez, Lucas; Koke, Saul, Thomas; Carrasco, Correa, Griezmann
Subs: Moya, Savic, Juanfran, Gaitan, Cerci, Moreno, Torres

Bayer Leverkusen: Leno; Hilbert, Dragovic, Jedvaj, Wendell; Bellarabi, Baumgartlinger, Kampl, Brandt; Hernandez, Volland
Subs: Bailey, Mehmedi, Pohjanpalo, Aranguiz, Da Costa, Oezcan, Yurchenko

Follow all of the action as it unfolds with Sports Mole's live text coverage right here.

Fernando Torres gives the thumbs-up after leaving hospital on March 3, 2017
Read Next:
Torres eager to return as soon as possible
>
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid26195269274262
2Barcelona27186377235460
3Sevilla27176451312057
4Atletico MadridAtletico27157549222752
5Villarreal27139539192048
6Real Sociedad2715394238448
7Athletic Bilbao2713593430444
8EibarEibar2711794338540
9Espanyol2710983938139
10AlavesAlaves2791082833-537
11Celta Vigo26105113945-635
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2788114345-232
13Valencia2786133647-1130
14Real Betis2777132944-1528
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2769123142-1127
16Malaga2768133345-1226
17Leganes2767142241-1925
18Granada2747162455-3119
19Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2746172856-2818
20Osasuna2718182865-3711
> Full Version
 