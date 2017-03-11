Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres expresses his desire to get back to action as quickly as possible following his recent head injury scare.

Fernando Torres has expressed his desire to get back to action as quickly as possible following his recent injury scare.

The Atletico Madrid striker was knocked unconscious after a clash of heads with Deportivo La Coruna midfielder Alex Bergantinos on Thursday, March 2.

There was immediate concern for the former Liverpool and Chelsea man as he left the pitch on a stretcher, but after tests in hospital, he was allowed to return home the next day.

After picking up the fan-voted Cinco Estrellas Player of the Month award for February, Torres revealed that while he is happy with the honour, he is now keen to move on from his injury scare.

"When you are chosen for an award by your fans and the people who follow the team closely, it is extra special and something to be thankful for," Torres told Marca. "It was a good month for the team and for me personally with lots of involvement and some goals too.

"I'm fine now after the scare at the Riazor. It was a big shock for everyone. I don't remember much of the incident, until I regained consciousness in the hospital. I suppose it seemed like a long time I was out for my wife, my parents, and my brothers and I understand how scary it would have been.

"We have to be happy because it could have been much worse. Now we must forget about it, think about what is coming ahead and try to get back and join my teammates on the field as soon as possible."

Torres has scored seven times in 30 appearances in all competitions this season.