Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres expresses his gratitude for the support he received after suffering a head injury against Deportivo La Coruna.

Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres has said that he is "counting down the days and the hours" until he is given the all-clear to return to training after being knocked unconscious on Thursday night.

In his side's La Liga fixture with Deportivo La Coruna, Torres clashed heads with Alex Bergantinos and there was immediate concern for the Spaniard as he left the pitch on a stretcher.

However, after tests in hospital, Torres was allowed to return home on Friday morning and he has expressed his gratitude for the support he received after the incident.

The 32-year-old told reporters: "I would like to thank everyone, my fellow athletes and Depor for the reaction they had. The fans also for their reaction and the show of support.

"Yesterday I was with Alex. I was worried, but they are football things and it can happen to us all.

"Luckily, everything has been just a scare and now I am counting down the days and the hours until I can train with my teammates again."

Torres has scored seven times in 30 appearances in all competitions this season.