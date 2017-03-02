Mar 2, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Riazor
DeportivoDeportivo La Coruna
1-1
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
Andone (13')
Andone (14'), Luisinho (45')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Griezmann (68')
Godin (74')

Fernando Torres thankful for support after head injury

Fernando Torres gives the thumbs-up after leaving hospital on March 3, 2017
© Twitter /
Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres expresses his gratitude for the support he received after suffering a head injury against Deportivo La Coruna.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 3, 2017 at 13:12 UK

Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres has said that he is "counting down the days and the hours" until he is given the all-clear to return to training after being knocked unconscious on Thursday night.

In his side's La Liga fixture with Deportivo La Coruna, Torres clashed heads with Alex Bergantinos and there was immediate concern for the Spaniard as he left the pitch on a stretcher.

However, after tests in hospital, Torres was allowed to return home on Friday morning and he has expressed his gratitude for the support he received after the incident.

The 32-year-old told reporters: "I would like to thank everyone, my fellow athletes and Depor for the reaction they had. The fans also for their reaction and the show of support.

"Yesterday I was with Alex. I was worried, but they are football things and it can happen to us all.

"Luckily, everything has been just a scare and now I am counting down the days and the hours until I can train with my teammates again."

Torres has scored seven times in 30 appearances in all competitions this season.

Fernando Torres gives the thumbs-up after leaving hospital on March 3, 2017
Read Next:
Torres leaves hospital after head injury
>
View our homepages for Fernando Torres, Alex Bergantinos, Football
Your Comments
More Atletico Madrid News
Fernando Torres gives the thumbs-up after leaving hospital on March 3, 2017
Fernando Torres thankful for support after head injury
 Fernando Torres gives the thumbs-up after leaving hospital on March 3, 2017
Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres leaves hospital
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Manchester United interested in Harry Kane?
Torres 'saved from swallowing tongue'Enrique: 'Poor playing surface benefited Barca'Result: Messi fires Barca top of La LigaLive Commentary: Atletico 1-2 Barcelona - as it happenedReport: Godin to return for Atletico
Atletico 'planning goodbye concert'Atletico want Griezmann for 'one more year'Keane urges Man Utd to sign GriezmannPetit: 'Griezmann heading to Man United'Result: Atletico secure first-leg advantage
> Atletico Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona25176271215057
2Real Madrid24175263253856
3Sevilla25174449292055
4Atletico MadridAtletico25137545222346
5Real Sociedad2514383934545
6Villarreal25119536191742
7EibarEibar2511684133839
8Athletic Bilbao2511593130138
9Espanyol259973533236
10Celta Vigo2410593939035
11AlavesAlaves258982531-633
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2578103539-429
13Valencia2585123543-829
14Real Betis2476112538-1327
15Malaga2568113242-1026
16Leganes2556142040-2021
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2448122740-1320
18Granada2547142453-2919
19Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2545162754-2717
20Osasuna2517172559-3410
> Full Version
 