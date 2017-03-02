Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres leaves hospital after suffering a head injury which left him unconscious in the La Liga game with Deportivo La Coruna.

Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres has been allowed to leave hospital just 12 hours after being knocked unconscious in his side's game with Deportivo La Coruna.

Soon after coming off the bench, Torres was involved in a nasty clash of heads with Alex Bergantinos, with the Spaniard suffering an awkward landing after being knocked unconscious.

There was concern for the 32-year-old's condition as he left the pitch on a stretcher, with both sets of players affected by the incident, but Torres released a statement late on Thursday night to indicate that it was "just a scare".

It has now been revealed that the forward has been given the all clear by doctors and has been allowed to return home to continue his recuperation, but he is unlikely to be available for his side's forthcoming matches.

Torres has scored seven goals in 30 appearances in all competitions this season.