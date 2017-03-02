Mar 2, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Riazor
DeportivoDeportivo La Coruna
1-1
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
Andone (13')
Andone (14'), Luisinho (45')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Griezmann (68')
Godin (74')

Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres leaves hospital

Fernando Torres gives the thumbs-up after leaving hospital on March 3, 2017
Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres leaves hospital after suffering a head injury which left him unconscious in the La Liga game with Deportivo La Coruna.
Last Updated: Friday, March 3, 2017 at 10:17 UK

Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres has been allowed to leave hospital just 12 hours after being knocked unconscious in his side's game with Deportivo La Coruna.

Soon after coming off the bench, Torres was involved in a nasty clash of heads with Alex Bergantinos, with the Spaniard suffering an awkward landing after being knocked unconscious.

There was concern for the 32-year-old's condition as he left the pitch on a stretcher, with both sets of players affected by the incident, but Torres released a statement late on Thursday night to indicate that it was "just a scare".

It has now been revealed that the forward has been given the all clear by doctors and has been allowed to return home to continue his recuperation, but he is unlikely to be available for his side's forthcoming matches.

Torres has scored seven goals in 30 appearances in all competitions this season.

Fernando Torres holds back the tears after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Torres 'saved from swallowing tongue'
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona25176271215057
2Real Madrid24175263253856
3Sevilla25174449292055
4Atletico MadridAtletico25137545222346
5Real Sociedad2514383934545
6Villarreal25119536191742
7EibarEibar2511684133839
8Athletic Bilbao2511593130138
9Espanyol259973533236
10Celta Vigo2410593939035
11AlavesAlaves258982531-633
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2578103539-429
13Valencia2585123543-829
14Real Betis2476112538-1327
15Malaga2568113242-1026
16Leganes2556142040-2021
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2448122740-1320
18Granada2547142453-2919
19Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2545162754-2717
20Osasuna2517172559-3410
> Full Version
 