Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the Champions League last-16 second leg between Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen from the Vicente Calderon.
Atletico will enter tonight's match as the favourites to progress to the quarter-finals after recording a 4-2 win in the first leg in Leverkusen last month.
What's more, Atletico have always progressed past the Champions League round of 16 under the leadership of Diego Simeone.
Follow live minute-by-minute updates of the clash from Madrid below.
7.22pmAs mentioned, Atletico will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 win over Granada at the weekend. It was a second successive league victory for Simeone's side, but they still sit down in fourth position in La Liga – 10 points behind the leaders Real Madrid, who have a game in hand. It has been a largely frustrating league campaign for Atletico, and they face a battle to finish in the top four.
7.18pmAtletico have also won 28 of their last 33 European matches at the Vicente Calderon, suffering just two defeats. Their home record against Bundesliga opposition is also extremely strong – winning 13 of their 18 meetings and losing just three times. What's more, Atletico have won all 20 UEFA competition ties in which they won the away first leg. The statistics are not great reading for Leverkusen!
7.15pmThis season, Atletico comfortably qualified for the first knockout stage of the competition after topping Group D ahead of Bayern Munich. They won five of their six group matches and only narrowly lost 1-0 at Bayern on December 6. What's more, Atletico have won their last seven two-legged affairs against German opposition, which is a record that stretches back to 1980.
© AFP
7.12pmThe Spanish outfit are bidding to reach the quarter-finals of the European Cup for the ninth time. Last season, they overcome Dutch side PSV Eindhoven on penalties at this stage of the competition and eventually reached another European Cup final – losing on penalties to neighbours Real Madrid. Could this be the season that Atletico go all of the way? Only time will tell.
7.08pmThe two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this mild evening in Madrid. I shall speak about Leverkusen a little bit later, but let's start with Atletico. Impressively, the Madrid outfit have always progressed past the Champions League round of 16 under Diego Simeone (2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16) and are well-placed to make the quarter-finals once again.
7.05pmAs for Leverkusen, Jonathan Tah, Lars Bender, Omer Toprak and Stefan Kiessling remain on the treatment table, Benjamin Henrichs is suspended, while Kai Havertz misses out due to "important exams at school". Centre-back Tin Jedvaj is fit after missing the first leg, however, while Julian Baumgartlinger and Kevin Volland are both handed spots in the XI. It is a 4-4-2 for the visitors tonight.
© SilverHub
7.02pmGabi and Filipe Luis both miss out for Atletico tonight through suspension, which has opened spots in the team for Lucas Hernandez and Thomas Partey. Angel Correa has also been handed a start, while Fernando Torres is back on the bench for Atletico, two weeks after being discharged from hospital with a head injury. It is wonderful to see the 32-year-old back in a matchday squad.
6.58pmTEAMS!
ATLETI: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Godin, Gimenez, Lucas; Koke, Saul, Thomas; Carrasco, Correa, Griezmann
BAYER: Leno; Hilbert, Dragovic, Jedvaj, Wendell; Bellarabi, Baumgartlinger, Kampl, Brandt; Hernandez, Volland
6.55pmRight, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from the Spanish capital. Both teams were in league action at the weekend – Atletico winning 1-0 at Granada, while Leverkusen were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Werder Bremen. Any changes? Let's see...
© SilverHub
6.52pmTonight will be the sixth time that Atletico and Leverkusen have met in European competition. Their first two clashes occurred in the group stage of the 2010-11 Champions League and both fixtures finished 1-1. They then met in the last-16 stage of the 2014-15 competition and after both teams won their home match 1-0, Atletico triumphed 3-2 on penalties to make the quarter-finals.
6.49pmAs mentioned, Atletico will enter tonight's match as the firm favourites to progress following a 4-2 victory at the BayArena on February 21. Saul Niguez, Antoine Griezmann, Kevin Gameiro and Fernando Torres were all on the scoresheet for the visitors, who made use of some suspect Leverkusen defending to place themselves in a strong position. It is a massive ask for the German outfit to turn things around tonight, although this season's Champions League has already brought some extraordinary moments.
6.46pmEvening all! Sports Mole's live Champions League coverage continues from the Spanish capital as Atletico Madrid welcome Bayer Leverkusen for the second leg of their last-16 tie. Atletico will be looking to complete the job tonight after recording an impressive 4-2 victory when they travelled Leverkusen for the first leg last month. Stay tuned for live minute-by-minute coverage from Madrid!