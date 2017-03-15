Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the Champions League last-16 second leg between Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen from the Vicente Calderon.

Atletico will enter tonight's match as the favourites to progress to the quarter-finals after recording a 4-2 win in the first leg in Leverkusen last month.

What's more, Atletico have always progressed past the Champions League round of 16 under the leadership of Diego Simeone.

Follow live minute-by-minute updates of the clash from Madrid below.