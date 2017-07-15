Leicester City reportedly turn down a £20m offer from Roma for wantaway winger Riyad Mahrez.

Leicester City have rejected a bid from Roma for wantaway winger Riyad Mahrez, according to reports.

Roma have emerged as favourites to sign the Algeria international, who has also been linked with Arsenal, after selling Mohamed Salah to Liverpool last month.

The Serie A outfit were reported to have made an initial approach of £29m for Mahrez, but Sky Sports News claims that the bid was closer to £20m - a long way short of Leicester's £44m valuation.

The Foxes could be willing to drop as low as £30m due to Mahrez's desire to leave, with the 26-year-old having handed in a transfer request at the end of last season.

However, they will not allow the 2015-16 PFA Player of the Year to leave on the cheap having tied him down to a new four-year contract last summer.

Mahrez is already understood to have agreed personal terms with Roma, but the two clubs must now come to an agreement over a transfer fee before the deal can move forward.