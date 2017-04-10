Apr 10, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Team News: Crystal Palace, Arsenal both unchanged ahead of Selhurst Park clash

Crystal Palace and Arsenal both opt for unchanged starting line-ups ahead of their Premier League clash at Selhurst Park on Monday night.
Crystal Palace and Arsenal have both opted for unchanged starting line-ups ahead of their Premier League clash at Selhurst Park.

Sam Allardyce, whose side lost 3-1 at Southampton last Wednesday, is boosted by Yohan Cabaye's recovery from a calf strain in time to feature, while James McArthur returns to the bench, but Joe Ledley remains absent.

As for the Gunners, who beat West Ham United 3-0 a week ago, Danny Welbeck leads the line with Olivier Giroud on the bench once more, with Theo Walcott out wide alongside Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

Laurent Koscielny remains absent, while Francis Coquelin returns to the bench after missing last week's encounter due to personal matters.

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Kelly, Sakho, Schlupp, Milivojevic, Cabaye, Puncheon, Zaha, Townsend, Benteke
Subs: Speroni, Delaney, Fryers, Flamini, McArthur, Sako, Kaikai

Arsenal: Martinez, Bellerin, Mustafi, Gabriel, Monreal, Elneny, Xhaka, Walcott, Ozil, Alexis, Welbeck
Subs: Macey, Mertesacker, Gibbs, Coquelin, Ramsey, Oxlade-Chaberlain, Giroud

Follow all the action from Selhurst Park with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Olivier Giroud in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
