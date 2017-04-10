Live Commentary: Crystal Palace 1-0 Arsenal

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park.
The Gunners make the short trip to South London with manager Arsene Wenger's future still undecided - officially, at least - but he will be feeling slightly more positive following a first win in four league games last time out.
Wenger has never previously tasted defeat to today's opponents, either, with victory under the lights enough to take his side back into fifth place and within four points of the top four.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
© Getty Images
Sam Allardyce: "I can see it going right to the wire. In the end it will be about who can hold their nerve and that is the big key to success when the pressure is on you at this level. You've got to be very brave and stand up and be counted in those situations if you want to survive and be in the Premier League next year."
Arsene Wenger: "We came out of a very difficult period and what we have shown is that we are united and focused and determined to do things right again. That was questioned for a while and I think we gave the right response. We have to show that focus now until the end of the season. There's still a lot to fight for."
© SilverHub
© SilverHub
CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: Speroni, Delaney, Fryers, Flamini, McArthur, Sako, Kaikai
ARSENAL SUBS: Macey, Mertesacker, Gibbs, Coquelin, Ramsey, Oxlade-Chaberlain, Giroud
CRYSTAL PALACE XI: Hennessey; Ward, Kelly, Sakho, Schlupp; Cabaye, Milivojevic; Zaha, Puncheon, Townsend; Benteke
ARSENAL XI: Martinez; Bellerin, Mustafi, Gabriel, Monreal; Elneny, Xhaka; Walcott, Ozil, Sanchez; Welbeck