Live Commentary: Crystal Palace 1-0 Arsenal

Wenger has never previously tasted defeat to today's opponents, either, with victory under the lights enough to take his side back into fifth place and within four points of the top four.

The Gunners make the short trip to South London with manager Arsene Wenger 's future still undecided - officially, at least - but he will be feeling slightly more positive following a first win in four league games last time out.

22 min SAVE! The Gunners put the Palace defence under some pressure once again. Sanchez is buzzing around in the area and gets on the end of a loose ball, which he sweeps goalwards but not with enough pace to get the better of in-form Hennessey.

20 min It had been a fairly balanced to the match prior to that Palace goal, so while it was not deserved as such the Gunners cannot complain too much. Selhurst Park really is rocking now, with a six-point margin being opened up at the bottom at this rate.

18 min Palace take the lead at Selhurst Park through a strike from former Spurs man Andros Townsend! Cabaye slipped the ball through for Zaha down the right-hand side, and in turn - despite slipping when making contact - the winger spotted Townsend to thump it past Martinez.

17 min GOAL! CRYSTAL PALACE 1-0 ARSENAL (ANDROS TOWNSEND)

15 min A bit of confusion at the back for Palace but Welbeck cannot quite bring the ball under control, Kelly doing enough to concede just a corner and not an opening goal. Pretty much end-to-end stuff so far in South London.

13 min A poor clearance from Martinez allows Palace to put on some pressure. Arsenal defend well enough and the hosts' attack finally ends with Zaha's header, with Benteke the man they would have wanted on the end of that opening.

11 min SAVE! For the first time tonight the Palace defence is put under some pressure. The ball is not properly cleared away and Elneny looked to pick out the far corner with his shot, which Hennessey did very well to push aside.

9 min Mustafi very fortunate to avoid seeing a yellow card for a challenge on Benteke in the build-up to that Milivojevic strike. Promising start from the hosts, who are not simply sitting back and soaking up the pressure this evening.

7 min SHOT! Palace standing firm at the back so far, helped by the presence of Luka Milivojevic in front of the back four. The midfielder is given time to compose himself 20 yards out when venturing forward and flashes one narrowly wide.

5 min Superb play from Sakho in the opposition box, as he brings the ball under control and picks out an unmarked Cabaye 16 yards from goal. The Frenchman got under it and sent his shot high over the bar from what was the first half-chance of the game.

3 min Emiliano Martinez with a nice comfortable ball to collect, further easing nerves that may still be lingering. The Gunners' third-choice keeper has three clean sheets in his four first-time outings this season, incidentally.

1 min KICKOFF! Arsenal, in their changed yellow strip tonight, get us up and running at Selhurst Park. A sold-out crowd here this evening, as Crystal Palace look to pull further clear of the relegation zone with three points against their London rivals.

7.58pm Both sets of players are now out on the field of play, with kickoff in South London just a couple of minutes away. Crystal Palace and Arsenal both go with an unchanged lineup this evening, as the Gunners aim to avoid an unwanted record of losing four away games on the bounce for the first time. Plenty to play for at Selhurst Park in a match that will have a say an events at both ends of the division. © Getty Images

7.56pm Wenger claims that his side are now "united" following their recent difficult run, but a look at their results show that they have still won just one of their last four and are in desperate risk of missing out on the top four for the first time in two decades. Allardyce, involved in another relegation scrap this season, expects the fight for survival to go right down to the wire and will see this as a chance to pick up a win against a frail opponent.

7.54pm With kickoff now a little over five minutes away at Selhurst Park, let us turn attention to some pre-match thoughts from both camps. Sam Allardyce: "I can see it going right to the wire. In the end it will be about who can hold their nerve and that is the big key to success when the pressure is on you at this level. You've got to be very brave and stand up and be counted in those situations if you want to survive and be in the Premier League next year." Arsene Wenger: "We came out of a very difficult period and what we have shown is that we are united and focused and determined to do things right again. That was questioned for a while and I think we gave the right response. We have to show that focus now until the end of the season. There's still a lot to fight for."

7.52pm PREVIOUS MEETINGS! Crystal Palace have just two wins in 33 top-flight meetings with Arsenal, drawing nine and losing 22 of those. The Eagles have scored six goals in the last 12 league encounters, which also does not sound all that promising, while Arsene Wenger has never been on the end of a defeat against the South London side. It all points to a comfortable away win - if only football was that simple!

7.50pm With six weeks or so of the season left to play, Arsenal could still end the season sitting in fourth place and with a third FA Cup in the space of four years - job done for Wenger, in his opinion at least. The opposite could also be true, though, and despite currently having more points now than they did at the same stage 12 months ago, there is no denying that a glance at the league table makes grim viewing for those Gunners fans. This is a pivotal point in their season and they must now build some momentum.

7.48pm Arsenal face two sides in the relegation mix in their remaining fixtures, two teams camped in mid-table - the best sides to face at this time of the season - and three opponents currently sat around them. Games against Man United, Tottenham and Everton will go a long way to deciding where exactly the Gunners finish this term, but picking up three points tonight is an absolute must if they are to keep the pressure alive on fourth-placed Man City.

7.46pm The Gunners have endured a very difficult run, picking up just three wins from 10 - two of those victories coming against lower-league opposition - prior to last week's 3-0 win over West Ham United. It is still just that one win in four Premier League outings, though, and two in seven going further back to mid-January. There have been suggestions from some pundits, Niall Quinn among them, that there is a power shift taking place in North London, though it is surely too soon to reach that conclusion.

7.44pm There remains plenty of doubt over Wenger's position, with reports suggesting over the weekend that a two-year contract is on the brink of being signed. The Frenchman has constantly batted away questions, insisting that an official announcement will be made "soon", which will likely mean after this month's inevitable FA Cup semi-final win over Man City. It really is groundhog day in that part of North London; Wenger always seemingly doing just about enough to generate enough hope before it all comes crashing back down in the early months of the following campaign.

7.42pm Arsenal are now in a position where, even if they do win their two games in hand, they will still find themselves on the outside looking in at the top four - their minimum league target for the season. One step at a time will be the message from under-fire boss Wenger, who can at least take his side above United into fifth this evening while at the same time pulling away from Everton, who are refusing to give up home of themselves finishing in the top four or five.

7.40pm There are now essentially four teams left battling it out for two remaining Champions League spots, as Chelsea and Tottenham have pulled away and are in a two-way tussle for the title - some would say it is already over. Man City and Liverpool are best placed to kick on and nail down third and fourth spot, but Arsenal - and to a lesser extent United, who are now prioritising the backdoor entrance into the Champions League - will have something to say about that in the next month-and-a-half.

7.38pm Arsenal sit sixth in the table ahead of kickoff in North London, three points adrift of Manchester United in fifth with a better goal difference and seven off Manchester City. We are now into the final throes of the season and it is looking increasingly likely that the Gunners will miss out on a top-four finish for the first time in more than two decades, with their misery compounded further by the fact that Tottenham Hotspur will certainly finish above them.

7.36pm Sam Allardyce took time to get going at Crystal Palace, but he has finally managed to make his side far tougher to break - thanks in no small part to Mamadou Sakho and Luka Milivojevic coming in during the January window - and the Eagles are now three clear of the drop with two games in hand to come. Their fixture list is daunting to say the least, though, meaning that they will be targeting at least a point from tonight's game to keep them ticking towards the 40-point mark. © SilverHub

7.34pm DID YOU KNOW? Crystal Palace have managed to turn their home form around of late, winning back-to-back games against Watford and Middlesbrough here to put their 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Sunderland to one side. They could therefore win three on the bounce at Selhurst Park this evening to equal their Premier League best, although defeat and they will become the first team to lose seven London derbies in a row.

7.32pm Palace also face Leicester City, Burnley and Hull City here in the final six weeks of the campaign, all of which you would back them to win, but should they fail to do so then the only way they will hit 40 points is by pulling off a shock result over the so-called big boys of the division. Realistically, this is their best shot at achieving that as they come up against a frail Arsenal side that is still lacking in confidence, even if they did pick up three points last week.

7.30pm They are now three wins away from hitting the magic 40-point mark, usually seen as being enough to survive for another season. Their recent revival really did come at the right time, as Palace face Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United away from home during the run-in, as well as Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur here. It goes without saying that their three-point advantage on the bottom three is very fine, with one win perhaps needed from those aforementioned fixtures.

7.28pm To higlight just how much stronger they look at the back all of a sudden, during their recent run of four-successive wins Palace shipped just the one goal. They did concede three times at Southampton five days ago, granted, but any side that can look fairly strong against champions-elect Chelsea has to be taken seriously. That was a game-changer of a result in many ways for the Eagles, coming at a time when they had finally found their feet and allowing them to push further clear.

7.26pm Not so long ago things were looking particularly bleak for the Eagles, even struggling to put together a run of results under survival expert Allardyce in his early weeks at the helm. It did not took too much longer for him to finally get his defensive unit set, however, bolstered by Mamadou Sakho on loan from Liverpool and January recruit Luka Milivojevic - a real rock in front of that back four - and they have since been far, far steadier.

7.24pm Palace head into this match sitting 16th in the table, three points clear of the relegation zone with two games in hand to play. The Eagles appear to be on the up after recently stringing together four wins in a row, yet the defeat to Southampton last week sent them crashing back down to earth and they have an extremely tough run of games to see out the campaign. They say these meetings against the division's elite are 'bonus fixtures', but Allardyce will be targeting a point from this one.

7.22pm Both teams have gone with unchanged starting lineups this evening, meaning a chance for Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny to bolster their partnership in Arsenal's midfield engine room. Crystal Palace have been hit by numerous injury problems of late, with enough absentees tonight to just about name a separate 11-man side, but Yohan Cabaye has managed to shake off a slight knock in time to feature. © SilverHub

7.20pm The Gunners are on to their third keeper due to the untimely injuries picked up by Cech and Ospina, so Matt Macey is waiting in deputy should he be needed. Coquelin is also back among the subs after missing the West Ham game for personal reasons, while Giroud - a goalscorer three games in a row here - offers good back-up in attack. In terms of the hosts, they are again minus Ledley but do have former Gunner Mathieu Flamini in reserve.

7.18pm BENCH WATCH! CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: Speroni, Delaney, Fryers, Flamini, McArthur, Sako, Kaikai ARSENAL SUBS: Macey, Mertesacker, Gibbs, Coquelin, Ramsey, Oxlade-Chaberlain, Giroud

7.16pm Scott Dann, Patrick van Aanholt and James Tomkins are just three players to miss out for the hosts this evening, but there is good news in attack as Christian Benteke is fit and firing once again. The Belgian has returned from the international break reinvigorated, in the words of his manager, scoring two goals in his last two outings since returning to club football. Benteke has scored just two of his 11 league goals at home this season, though, both coming against Southampton in December.

7.14pm Palace can field an entire side with injured players, incredibly, so it is hard not to feel a little sympathetic for Allardyce. The ex-England boss is also minus Joe Ledley once again this evening, a week on from the birth of his son - not sure if the two are linked, or if he has also picked up an injury problem - and James McArthur only makes the bench following his recent injury issues.

7.12pm Switching attention to the hosts, it is a similar story because they also stick with an unchanged XI. Sam Allardyce may have seen his side's four-game winning run come to an end at Southampton in their last outing, going down 3-1 on the South Coast in a game that saw them take the lead, but he is going with the same players from the off. That means a milestone 250th club appearance for Andros Townsend and 300th for Joel Ward.

7.10pm Arsenal's backline pretty much picks itself in the absence of Laurent Koscielny, who sits out a second game in succession due to the recent Achilles injury picked up. Hector Bellerin and Nacho Monreal occupy the two full-back slots, while Shkodran Mustafi and Gabriel Paulista link up in the heart of defence. It is in that three-man attacking midfield where things start to get exciting for the Gunners - star men Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez being joined by Theo Walcott.

7.08pm As expected, Emiliano Martinez also continues between the sticks due to the absence of Petr Cech and David Ospina, who miss out through a calf and back injury respectively. The big call made by Wenger this evening is sticking with the Xhaka-Elneny partnership, with Aaron Ramsey and Francis Coquelin back among the subs, while some perhaps expected Giroud - five goals from the bench this term; the most in the division - to get a run-out from the start.

7.06pm Starting with a look at the visiting side, Wenger has opted to go with an unchanged XI from the comfortable 3-0 win over West Ham United last time out. Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka therefore continue their partnership in the midfield engine room, while further up the field Danny Welbeck is again preferred to Olivier Giroud in attack. The Frenchman will feel upset about that, having netted in each of his past three visits to this ground.

7.04pm TEAM NEWS! CRYSTAL PALACE XI: Hennessey; Ward, Kelly, Sakho, Schlupp; Cabaye, Milivojevic; Zaha, Puncheon, Townsend; Benteke ARSENAL XI: Martinez; Bellerin, Mustafi, Gabriel, Monreal; Elneny, Xhaka; Walcott, Ozil, Sanchez; Welbeck

7.02pm The pressure has continued to grow on manager Arsene Wenger in recent months, pretty much reaching its nadir with the 3-1 loss to West Bromwich Albion three weeks ago when putting another nail in their top-four coffin. The Frenchman is still yet to officially announce whether he intends to continue beyond the end of the season, despite being "clear" about where his future lies, so every result may play a key part in that eventual decision.