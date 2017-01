Team News: Mesut Ozil returns for Arsenal

Arsenal have Mesut Ozil back in their starting lineup for the trip to take on Swansea City. Swansea City: Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Kingsley; Ki, Sigurdsson, Cork; Dyer, Llorente, Routledge Arsenal: Cech; Koscielny, Mustafi, Gabriel, Monreal; Xhaka, Ramsey; Sanchez, Ozil, Iwobi, Giroud More to follow.