Neil Taylor facing spell on sidelines after fracturing cheekbone

Swansea player Neil Taylor in action during the Pre season friendly match between Swansea City and Deportivo La Coruna at Liberty Stadium on August 1, 2015
Swansea City and Wales defender Neil Taylor fractures his cheekbone in training and requires surgery to rectify the damage.
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 14:01 UK

Swansea City left-back Neil Taylor is to undergo an operation after fracturing his cheekbone, ruling him out of action for an indefinite amount of time.

The Wales international, who has been used 11 times in the Premier League for the struggling Swans this term, picked up the injury during a training session on Wednesday morning.

Swansea confirmed that Taylor had been taken to hospital for a scan, where the fracture was confirmed and surgery pencilled in to take place in due course.

A timeframe for Taylor's absence has yet to be given but he is likely to miss the remainder of the month, seeing his miss games against Arsenal, Liverpool and Southampton.

Your Comments
