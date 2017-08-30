General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Ian Wright: 'Arsene Wenger reminds me of Muhammad Ali'

Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal legend Ian Wright compares the struggles of Gunners head coach Arsene Wenger to the latter stages of Muhammad Ali's boxing career.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has likened the struggles of Gunners head coach Arsene Wenger to the latter stages of Muhammad Ali's boxing career.

Wenger was tipped to leave the Emirates Stadium at the end of last season after a difficult 2016-17 campaign saw the London club miss out on Champions League football for the first time under the Frenchman's leadership.

The 67-year-old ultimately signed a new two-year contract with Arsenal, but the Gunners have lost two of their first three Premier League games of the new season - including a 4-0 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Wright has admitted that 'it is horrible' to watch Wenger's struggles as the experienced manager comes under increasing pressure from the club's supporters.

"Watching him [Arsene Wenger] now is like watching Muhammad Ali-Larry Holmes," Wright told Sky Sports News.

"You're watching Muhammad Ali, one of the greatest ever, getting beat up. It was horrible, it was uncomfortable, you don't want to see that. This is what is happening with Arsene Wenger. He ain't got anyone to throw the towel in for him."

Arsenal have agreed to sell Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Liverpool ahead of transfer deadline day, while Alexis Sanchez is pushing for a move to Manchester City before the window slams shut.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain speaks to the media on September 2, 2015
Read Next:
Ox 'to have Liverpool medical at St George's Park'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ian Wright, Arsene Wenger, Muhammad Ali, Alexis Sanchez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Larry Holmes, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez hides his face in shame during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Alexis Sanchez 'offered to Manchester United'
 Alexis Sanchez prays during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsenal reject £50m Manchester City bid for Alexis Sanchez
 Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'rejects Chelsea for Liverpool'
Giroud "ashamed" after Liverpool defeatWest Ham 'eye late Jack Wilshere move'Wright: 'Wenger reminds me of Ali'Ox 'joins Liverpool for less money'Arsenal 'in pole position for Evans'
Ox 'to have Liverpool medical at St George's Park'Neville slams Ox to Liverpool 'announcement'Liverpool 'agree £40m deal for Ox'Petit urges Arsenal to move for MahrezLiverpool 'give up on Thomas Lemar'
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 