Arsene Wenger to hold "showdown talks" with squad

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly planning "showdown talks" with his players after the international break.
Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 at 16:41 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly planning to hold showdown talks with his players when they return from the international break.

The Gunners have come under fire from fans for their poor start to the season, which saw them humiliated 4-0 at rivals Liverpool, one week on from their defeat at Stoke City.

The club has also been criticised for its dealings in the transfer market, which saw just two new players join, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain sold off to the Reds and no breakthrough made in contract talks with Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

According to The Sun, Wenger now intends to have a "clear-the-air talk to avoid the campaign spiralling into complete disaster" when his squad return later this week.

The Frenchman was reported to be "incandescent with rage" after his side's display at Anfield and told his players that he would have no qualms dropping them from the team if they fail to demonstrate maximum commitment to the cause.

Arsenal are back in action this Saturday when they welcome Bournemouth to the Emirates.

Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsenal fans to stage "bullshit" protest
Arsene Wenger pats Alexis Sanchez on the back during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
 Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil pictured together on November 27, 2016
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
