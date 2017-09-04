Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly planning "showdown talks" with his players after the international break.

The Gunners have come under fire from fans for their poor start to the season, which saw them humiliated 4-0 at rivals Liverpool, one week on from their defeat at Stoke City.

The club has also been criticised for its dealings in the transfer market, which saw just two new players join, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain sold off to the Reds and no breakthrough made in contract talks with Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

According to The Sun, Wenger now intends to have a "clear-the-air talk to avoid the campaign spiralling into complete disaster" when his squad return later this week.

The Frenchman was reported to be "incandescent with rage" after his side's display at Anfield and told his players that he would have no qualms dropping them from the team if they fail to demonstrate maximum commitment to the cause.

Arsenal are back in action this Saturday when they welcome Bournemouth to the Emirates.