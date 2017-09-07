Arsene Wenger suspects Liverpool of 'tapping up' Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger suggests that it was "inevitable" that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was "tapped up" before his £40m move to Liverpool.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 22:55 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said that he believes it was "inevitable" that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was "tapped up" ahead of his deadline day move to Liverpool.

The 24-year-old's £40m switch to Anfield was the biggest Premier League deal of deadline day as Oxlade-Chamberlain swapped Arsenal for Liverpool less than a week after being part of the Gunners team that was thrashed 4-0 by Jurgen Klopp's men.

Wenger inferred that tapping up may have taken place on the day of the match, suggesting that it is widespread in football despite Liverpool being forced to apologise for an alleged illegal approach towards Southampton's Virgil van Dijk earlier in the transfer window.

"Even in the games, you sit there before the games and even in players' minds they have no clarity. Are they in? Are they out? Are they half in? Are they half out? Are they tapped up in the afternoon of the game by people who want to get them out? You are not naïve enough to think that will not happen. Have they been tapped up? Of course. But on the day of a game? I don't think so, I hope not. But it's inevitable," he told reporters.

"France played against Holland on the last day of the transfer window. Do you really think that not one French player or Dutch player had phone calls in the afternoon about do they move or not? Not naïve enough to believe that. If I am a football player, I can perform even if Liverpool is in my head.

"I don't think that should stop you to perform. Did it? I think (Oxlade-Chamberlain) was not worse than any other player on the football pitch. I don't want to go into individual cases, I just think in general. It's not the way to work and it's uncomfortable. Every single manager would agree that it's time to kick that out before the season starts and not continue to have players in the dressing room who are half out and half in. That's why you have to scrap it before the season starts."

Oxlade-Chamberlain could make his debut for Liverpool when they face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Petr Cech of Arsenal in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Cech: 'Arsenal approach is changing'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jurgen Klopp, Virgil van Dijk, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsene Wenger suspects Liverpool of 'tapping up' Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
 Alexis Sanchez looking unhappy during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Charlie Nicholas accuses Alexis Sanchez of 'not giving his all'
 Germany forward Thomas Muller in action for his side during the international friendly with Italy on November 15, 2016
Manchester United 'keeping tabs on Thomas Muller'
Cech: 'Arsenal approach is changing'Toure: 'Wenger feeling the pressure'Preview: Arsenal vs. BournemouthWilshere in line for Trabzonspor move?Chile fans to protest Sanchez's girlfriend
Wenger calls for end to Ozil, legends spatWenger hints at Lemar, Sanchez regretWenger: 'I have no doubts over Sanchez'Yann Karamoh turned down PSG, ArsenalKylian Mbappe confirms Arsenal talks
> Arsenal Homepage
More Liverpool News
Philippe Coutinho receives a hug from manager Jurgen Klopp after coming off during the League Cup semi-final between Stoke and Liverpool on January 5, 2016
Jurgen Klopp: Philippe Coutinho "looks really promising"
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsene Wenger suspects Liverpool of 'tapping up' Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
 Virgil van Dijk is subbed with a foot injury during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Matt Le Tissier: 'Virgil van Dijk has Southampton future'
Man Utd 'keeping tabs on Thomas Muller'Thompson: 'Coutinho will be welcomed back'Adam Lallana: 'Recovery going well'Coutinho returns to Liverpool trainingAllardyce questions Liverpool defence
Preview: Man City vs. LiverpoolLiverpool to hand new deal to Woodburn?Oxlade-Chamberlain hails "special" KloppLescott: 'Liverpool defence better than City's'Ox 'chose Liverpool after Southgate talks'
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 