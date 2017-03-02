Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger refuses to comment on reports that he rejected a £30m-a-year offer from a Chinese Super League club.

The Frenchman has been in charge of the Gunners for the past 20 years, but his future is uncertain given that his contract expires in the summer.

Earlier this week it was reported that Wenger rejected a £30m-a-year offer to become manager of an unnamed Chinese club.

The deal would have made the 67-year-old the highest-paid manager in the world, but it is understood that he rebuffed the attempts as he would prefer to extend his stay at Arsenal.

When asked about the reports in Thursday's press conference, Wenger told reporters: "This press conference is about the Liverpool game. Not about my future or what I turned down or did not turn down."

Wenger did, though, rule out replacing Luis Enrique as Barcelona boss.