Arsene Wenger predicts "difficult" spell for Tottenham Hotspur

A general shot of Wembley Stadium before the EFL Cup final between Southampton and Manchester United on February 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsene Wenger expects Tottenham Hotspur to take a couple of years to "adjust" to their new surroundings after confirming that they are to leave White Hart Lane.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 09:12 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has warned Tottenham Hotspur that they will struggle to adjust to playing home games at Wembley Stadium and are in for a "very difficult" season.

The Lilywhites confirmed on Friday that they will move away from White Hart Lane at the end of the current campaign, using the national stadium as a temporary home while their new ground is being built.

Spurs have struggled when competing at Wembley this season, winning just one of the four Champions League and Europa League games they played there and also bowing out of the FA Cup to Chelsea last weekend at the semi-final stage.

Wenger believes that Arsenal's North London rivals may now struggle to remain a competitive force at the top end of the division.

"It will be very difficult [for Tottenham]," he told reporters. "Much more than you imagine. First of all because you face financial restrictions, as we did, although it may be less in future because you have more income.

"Secondly because you don't feel at home like you were before and need to recreate a kind of history to feel comfortable and to feel like you play at home. I would say it will take two years [for Spurs to adjust]."

Tottenham are scheduled to move into their new 61,000-capacity stadium for the start of the 2018-19 season.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Read Next:
Arsene Wenger hails "complete" Dele Alli
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
A general shot of Wembley Stadium before the EFL Cup final between Southampton and Manchester United on February 26, 2017
Arsene Wenger predicts "difficult" spell for Tottenham Hotspur
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'Formation change getting best out of players'
 Arsene Wenger and Mauricio Pochettino shake hands prior to the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on March 5, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'Tottenham Hotspur are favourites'
Arsenal reignite interest in Carlos Bacca?Robert Pires expects Arsenal to sign MbappePochettino: 'I don't care about Arsenal'Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. ArsenalArsene Wenger hails "complete" Dele Alli
Huth takes social media swipe at SanchezWenger: 'My players have the mental strength'Wenger: Sanchez, Fuchs spat 'wasn't embarrassing'Wenger hints at Koscielny fitness boostBellerin: 'Spirits high in Arsenal camp'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Mauricio Pochettino: 'Tottenham Hotspur more mature this season'
 A general shot of Wembley Stadium before the EFL Cup final between Southampton and Manchester United on February 26, 2017
Arsene Wenger predicts "difficult" spell for Tottenham Hotspur
 A general shot of Wembley Stadium before the EFL Cup final between Southampton and Manchester United on February 26, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur to play all home games at Wembley Stadium next season
Conte: 'Chelsea, Spurs should play at same time'Pochettino: 'I don't care about Arsenal'Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. ArsenalArsene Wenger hails "complete" Dele AlliWenger: 'Tottenham are favourites'
Man City confident of signing Spurs defender?Hugo Lloris: "Still a long way to go"Eriksen: 'We are still in title race'Ex-Liverpool chief: 'Alli demands too much'Pochettino: 'We have bigger dreams than Arsenal'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City33198663352865
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd331713350242664
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace34115184654-838
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester33107164154-1337
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
20Sunderland3356222659-3321
> Full Version
 