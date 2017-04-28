Tottenham Hotspur will play all of their home games at Wembley Stadium during the 2017-18 season.

Due to the development of their new stadium at White Hart Lane, it has been known for some time that Spurs would need to move elsewhere for the next campaign and Wembley was always the favourite.

However, it was initially believed that they would not get the licence for each one of the matches in all competitions, but the North London outfit have revealed that they will stage all of their fixtures at the national stadium, which has a capacity of 90,000.

Chairman Daniel Levy told the club's official website: "Wembley will be our home for a season and then we shall return to what will be one of the best stadiums of its kind and the most unique in the world playing host to NFL games too – a stadium that will be key to our future growth and success.

"Both on and off the pitch this is an incredibly exciting time in the history of our Club.

Spurs' final fixture at White Hart Lane will be against Manchester United on May 14.