General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur to play all home games at Wembley Stadium next season

A general shot of Wembley Stadium before the EFL Cup final between Southampton and Manchester United on February 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur will play all of their home games at Wembley Stadium during the 2017-18 season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 28, 2017 at 16:56 UK

Tottenham Hotspur have announced that they will play all of their home games at Wembley Stadium during the 2017-18 season.

Due to the development of their new stadium at White Hart Lane, it has been known for some time that Spurs would need to move elsewhere for the next campaign and Wembley was always the favourite.

However, it was initially believed that they would not get the licence for each one of the matches in all competitions, but the North London outfit have revealed that they will stage all of their fixtures at the national stadium, which has a capacity of 90,000.

Chairman Daniel Levy told the club's official website: "Wembley will be our home for a season and then we shall return to what will be one of the best stadiums of its kind and the most unique in the world playing host to NFL games too – a stadium that will be key to our future growth and success.

"Both on and off the pitch this is an incredibly exciting time in the history of our Club.

Spurs' final fixture at White Hart Lane will be against Manchester United on May 14.

A general view inside White Hart Lane prior to the Europa League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Fiorentina on February 25, 2016
Read Next:
Levy: 'Spurs could delay Wembley move'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Daniel Levy, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
A general shot of Wembley Stadium before the EFL Cup final between Southampton and Manchester United on February 26, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur to play all home games at Wembley Stadium next season
 Harry Kane and Joel Ward in action during the FA Cup game between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace on February 20, 2016
Live Commentary: Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Arsene Wenger and Mauricio Pochettino shake hands prior to the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on March 5, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'Tottenham Hotspur are favourites'
Pochettino: 'I don't care about Arsenal'Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. ArsenalArsene Wenger hails "complete" Dele AlliMan City confident of signing Spurs defender?Hugo Lloris: "Still a long way to go"
Eriksen: 'We are still in title race'Ex-Liverpool chief: 'Alli demands too much'Pochettino: 'We have bigger dreams than Arsenal'Harry Kane: 'Palace win was perfect'Pochettino hails "unbelievable" Spurs resolve
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City33198663352865
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd331713350242664
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace34115184654-838
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester33107164154-1337
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
20Sunderland3356222659-3321
> Full Version
 