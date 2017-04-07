General view of the Emirates

Arsene Wenger: 'Mesut Ozil cares about Arsenal much more than people think'

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger stands up for Mesut Ozil, praising his work rate and insisting that he "cares a lot more than people think" about the club.
Arsene Wenger has defended Mesut Ozil's work rate and claimed that "cares a lot more than people think" about Arsenal.

The 28-year-old has been criticised for a number of lacklustre displays in recent months and struggled to have an influence in the Gunners' 2-2 draw with Manchester City last weekend.

However, Ozil bounced back with an improved display in midweek as he opened the scoring against West Ham United and set up another for Theo Walcott in a 3-0 win.

"He cares and people often reproach him because of his style of play, but he cares much more than people think he does," Wenger told reporters on Friday.

"He is very ambitious. He wants to win the Champions League. He has come out many times saying that.

"[The 10-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich] was difficult to take for everybody. I believe that it was more difficult for him as it's a big part of his ambitions."

Ozil's current deal at the Emirates Stadium runs out in the summer of 2018.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
