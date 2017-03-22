Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reveals that there is no news regarding his future but insists that it "does not really matter" how much longer he spends in charge.

Wenger's current contract expires at the end of the season and, despite claiming after Saturday's defeat to West Bromwich Albion that he had made a decision over his future, the Frenchman is still understood to be mulling over his options.

Wenger has the offer of a two-year extension on the table from Arsenal, but fans are split over whether they want him to stay having seen the club fail to seriously challenge for the Premier League title since 2004.

"My news is that I have no news for you. No matter how long I stay I will be committed and completely focused as long as I stay at the club. How long I stay does not really matter as because as long as I'm there I'm focused," he told beIN Sports.

"At the moment we are going through a difficult period so I think it is much more important to focus on getting it right again. We suffer a lot at the moment but when you take some distance and put things into perspective, we have two games in hand and we have a semi-final of the cup against Manchester City.

"You can basically say that if you don't win the championship then it is not a successful season and I can understand that, but you can have clubs like Liverpool who have never won the Premier League who are a big club.

"Chelsea are going to win the title and only one club every year can win it. Of course it is a disappointment not to win the championship, but after that, you have to do as far and as well as you can. Other people judge your work but my job is not to judge, but to produce. I will let other people judge."

Arsenal currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, six points adrift of the Champions League places.