Arsene Wenger has hit out at reports linking first-team coach Boro Primorac and right-back Hector Bellerin with departures from the Emirates Stadium.

Media speculation over the last few days suggested that Turkish club Konyaspor were looking to hire Primorac as their new manager, while Bellerin and his representatives are reportedly in talks with Barcelona.

The Gunners boss appeared bemused at Thursday's press conference, telling reporters: "[The Primorac story] is a complete invention. You say anything and everyone takes without checking the information. Fake news."

Moving on to the Bellerin reports, Wenger said: "He has just signed a contract and has an unbelievable number of years to go. Again it's very difficult to take this thing seriously."

The Frenchman's own future at Arsenal is the subject of speculation, with his contract running out at the end of the season.