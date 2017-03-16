General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger refutes Boro Primorac, Hector Bellerin exit rumours

Arsene Wenger reacts during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Arsene Wenger hits out at reports linking first-team coach Boro Primorac and right-back Hector Bellerin with departures from the Emirates Stadium.
Arsene Wenger has hit out at reports linking first-team coach Boro Primorac and right-back Hector Bellerin with departures from the Emirates Stadium.

Media speculation over the last few days suggested that Turkish club Konyaspor were looking to hire Primorac as their new manager, while Bellerin and his representatives are reportedly in talks with Barcelona.

The Gunners boss appeared bemused at Thursday's press conference, telling reporters: "[The Primorac story] is a complete invention. You say anything and everyone takes without checking the information. Fake news."

Moving on to the Bellerin reports, Wenger said: "He has just signed a contract and has an unbelievable number of years to go. Again it's very difficult to take this thing seriously."

The Frenchman's own future at Arsenal is the subject of speculation, with his contract running out at the end of the season.

A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Arsenal 'dismiss Boro Primorac exit claims'
